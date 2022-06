A couple years ago my husband and I moved into a home that, like 60% of houses here in Maine, burns oil for heat. When we were ready to switch to an alternative heating system, we knew we would be looking for options that helped move us away from fossil fuels, weren’t going to break the bank, and could fit relatively seamlessly within the existing infrastructure of our home, which is plumbed for baseboard hydronic heat. We ultimately decided to invest in a wood pellet boiler, and so far we are glad we did.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO