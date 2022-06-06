Man charged with indecent exposure in Johnston County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man was arrested after a brief standoff with deputies, after attempting to fight people with a knife and wrench. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to Durwood Road at 8 p.m. in reference to a man named Nicholas Butler, who was reported as being high on methamphetamine and was attempting to fight people while holding a large knife and wrench while children were present.

