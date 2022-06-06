Man charged with indecent exposure in Johnston County

Hopkins County arrested 27-year-old River Chad Milam on a Lamar County warrant for Motion to Revoke on a charge of Theft of Materials valued at less than $20,000. They have not set a bond amount, and he remains in the Hopkins County Jail.
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — The Grady County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who tried to escape custody after being found in possession of more than 300 fentanyl-laced pills. Authorities said in a news release that a joint operation between the Grady County Sheriff's Office and the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics targeted the illegal sales of fentanyl tablets in the county.
Hunt County arrested Cody Earon Keen on multiple felony charges. They are accusing him of Evading Arrest or Detention, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, and Theft of Property valued at more than $30,000 but less than $150,000.
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man was arrested after a brief standoff with deputies, after attempting to fight people with a knife and wrench. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to Durwood Road at 8 p.m. in reference to a man named Nicholas Butler, who was reported as being high on methamphetamine and was attempting to fight people while holding a large knife and wrench while children were present.
ATOKA, Okla. (KTEN) — A man was hospitalized Wednesday after being stabbed at a convenience store in Atoka. Police said it happened at the Pardners Shell at the corner of Mississippi Avenue and East 3rd Street. A witness told investigators she saw the man come into the store hunched...
LITTLE ELM, GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Officers said a suspect led them on a chase, all the way up to Grayson County in a garden truck. Little Elm Officers said the unidentified suspect stole the vehicle and took off on Highway 377, eventually going east bound on Highway 82.
DELTA COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Paris man was arrested in Delta County after officers said they found meth and marijuana in his car. Deputies said they stopped 30-year-old Quintarius Gerod Mallory, of Paris, for a speeding violation at State Highway 24 near County Road 2030 Saturday afternoon. Sheriffs said...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for a woman who they say stole wallets then went on a shopping spree at several locations. Police said the woman seen on this page walked into a doctor's office near Memorial and MacArthur and stole wallets from a doctor and a nurse.
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — A Grayson County jury on Wednesday handed down a guilty verdict to a Southmayd man who was accused of killing his wife. It took just 27 minutes for the panel to reach its decision in the case of Richard Ray Pence II. According to testimony,...
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities took three people into custody after law enforcement found meth and marijuana during a traffic stop in Pottawatomie County. Sheriff's office officials said they have received recent complaints about speeders and reckless drivers near Coker and Bethel roads. The complaints prompted the sheriff's office to increase patrol in the area.
OKLAHOMA CITY — A child and a teenager in Oklahoma City were shot in their home overnight. The shooting occurred near Northwest 53rd Street and North Meridian Avenue at an apartment complex. The suspect is still on the run. The suspect opened fire at a window at an apartment...
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) -An unsecured load caused a mess in Pottsboro this afternoon after a trailer got stuck on the tracks and hit by a train. Pottsboro fire says nobody was hurt in the crash. Railroad engineers were also on the scene and tell News 12 that the train and...
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous donation in commissioners court today of a generous $25,000. While the identity of the person remains a secret, the sheriff’s office said the donor wanted to show their support for local law enforcement through the gift.
Hopkins County Deputies arrested 53-year-old Cheryl Lynn Hooper over the weekend for Possession of between four and 200 grams of a Controlled Substance and a drug-related misdemeanor. Her bond is $75,000, and she remains in the Hopkins County Jail. Blake Oliver Kizer. Deputies arrested 24-year-old Blake Oliver Kizer for Violation...
The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office has opened a missing person investigation into the disappearance of Bonnie Lucas, 54, of Stephens County. According to Stephens County Sheriff Kevin Roach, Lucas was reported missing on Sunday, June 5, after leaving Breckenridge on Saturday. She was last seen in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Roach said he has no reason to suspect any kind of foul play took place while she was in Stephens County.
A threatening 911 call to police sent them rushing to respond to a mass murder and an active shooter Tuesday afternoon in Norman, but that’s not what they found on scene. Instead, Norman Police Department Major Brent Barbour is now warning against the dangers of false reports. “The caller...
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has confirmed that a one-year-old child was run over and killed in Marshall County on Friday evening. The incident happened when Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with a driver and four passengers backed out of a private drive onto Back Street, about seven miles south of Kingston.
