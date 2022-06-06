ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Last-Minute Changes To New ANC Boundaries Draw Pushback And Concern Over Fate Of D.C. Jail Seat

By Jenny Gathright
DCist
DCist
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Update: According to a new redistricting proposal D.C. Council chairman Phil Mendelson circulated Monday afternoon, the D.C. Jail will have its own dedicated ANC commissioner. The new map replaces a map Mendelson circulated late last week, which put the D.C. Jail and an adjacent residential building into one combined single member...

DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.

