Edgecomb, ME

Selectmen re-appoint Murray chairman

By BILL PEARSON
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdgecomb selectmen re-appointed Dawn Murray board chairman May 31. Murray was elected three years ago in a special election to fill Jack Sarmanian’s unexpired term. In her second year, Selectmen Mike Smith and Ted Hugger appointed her chairman....

Grant monies will pay for flooring

Woolwich officials announced the receipt of a $3,000 grant from Maine Municipal Association; the money will be used to replace flooring in the municipal building’s front lobby. “The money is provided through the Edward MacDonald Safety Enhancement fund, which is awarded annually and used to improve public safety,” Chairman...
WOOLWICH, ME
The new in news

Ever wonder why, in our print edition, you are sometimes reading about what Wiscasset selectmen or maybe the school committee were set to take up Tuesday, two days before the date on the newspaper? Why isn’t that story instead about what they did do, since, when the paper hits newstands or your mailbox, the meeting has already happened?
WISCASSET, ME
Report broaches idea of Wiscasset sewer plant move versus upgrade

A hired firm’s document Wiscasset released in advance of the June 7 selectmen’s meeting raises the idea of moving the wastewater treatment plant, maybe to Federal Street or Mason Station. The point would be to address sea level rise and to replace rather than upgrade the Water Street plant, according to an executive summary of a report Town Manager Dennis Simmons said Wiscasset’s 2020 town meeting appropriated $55,000 toward, on keeping the system viable. He said William Olver from Olver Associates did the evaluation and report.
WISCASSET, ME
Town talks would be sewer rate hikes; board accepts bench to honor James Weldon Johnson

At least half of Wiscasset’s 18 sewer pump stations could fail at any time, an engineer whose firm studied the town’s sewers, pump stations and plant told residents June 7 in Wiscasset Community Center’s gym. He said the 60-year-old system can probably be upgraded, which he said would cost less than moving the plant. And whatever Maine Department of Environmental Protection determines, the threat of climate change flooding the site could help get outside funds toward a multi-million dollar solution, Bill Olver of Olver Associates said.
WISCASSET, ME
Selectman-made bench may help memorialize Johnson at town common

Depending on what if anything Wiscasset selectmen decide June 7, a James Weldon Johnson memorial spot could be set aside at the town common and a bench one of them made could be part of it. Look for results of the board’s meeting at wiscassetnewspaper.com and in the June 16...
WISCASSET, ME
Candidates night

The Candidates Night that Pam Logan announced last month on behalf of a group of voters, to hear from Wiscasset selectmen candidates, is this Wednesday, June 8 at 6:30 p.m. in the Senior Citizens Room at Wiscasset Community Center. A reminder announcement Monday said to please plan to attend.
WISCASSET, ME
Edgecomb Fire Department

May 4: 12:41 p.m., Route 27: Medical. Assisted loading patient. Patient transported to hospital by CLC Ambulance. May 7: 3:10 p.m., Damariscotta: Mutual aid. Provided station coverage for brush fire. May 11: 5:44 p.m., Cross Point Road: Medical. May12: 1:03 a.m., Route 27: Two-vehicle accident. No injuries. Provided traffic control...
EDGECOMB, ME
Boursaw leaving as Edgecomb Eddy principal

The search is on for a new Edgecomb Eddy principal. Dr. Christina Boursaw officially tendered her resignation at the June 5 committee meeting. Boursaw served one year in the job. Boursaw arrived in Edgecomb with two decades’ experience in education. Boursaw told the school committee she accepted another job....
EDGECOMB, ME
June 8 update: Midcoast adds 25 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
The Virginia is born

On Saturday, a sailboat was launched from the shore just a few blocks north of Bath Iron Works, where the Navy’s destroyers are born. As thousands held their breath and a quartet of buzzing drones watched from above, a pair of giant yellow cranes carefully lifted the 50-foot-long wooden sailing craft off a cradle and set her into the chilly waters of the mighty Kennebec.
VIRGINIA STATE
Memorial service for June H. Jones

A memorial service for June Hildreth Jones of Augusta, who passed on Jan. 14, 2022 at the age of 93, will be held Saturday, June 25 at 2 p.m. at St Columba’s Episcopal Church, 32 Emery Lane, Boothbay Harbor, Maine. Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home and Cremation Care, One Church Street, Augusta where memories and condolences may be shared with the family at https://khrfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/june-jones-2022.
AUGUSTA, ME
Maine author William Anthony’s new novel set in Damariscotta

Chats with Champions is proud to present William Anthony on Thursday, June 30 at 10 a.m. in the Porter Meeting Hall of Skidompha Library. Anthony is the author of “Farnsy, A Novel” published by Maine Authors Publishing. Some Lincoln County News readers may recognize the name of the...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
Pedego Electric Bikes Boothbay Harbor Grand Opening

Please join us this Saturday, June 11 from 10-1 to celebrate of the grand opening of Pedego Electric Bikes Boothbay Harbor, Lincoln County’s first all-electric bike shop. Our grand opening will feature Pedego’s Hello Fun Tour Bus, catered treats from Farm 23, giveaways, and a raffle with opportunities to win a $200 gift certificate and future full-day, and 2-day Pedego Bike Rentals.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
Calvin Carr

Calvin Carr of Boothbay, Maine successfully completed the earthly portion of his journey on June 5, 2022. He was born in Boston, Massachusetts on March 25, 1937 to F. Benjamin Carr, MD and Dorothea (Cashman) Carr of Worcester, Massachusetts. He spent the World War II years in San Francisco, California while his father, who was a Captain in the U.S. Naval Medical Corps, served as Chief of Medicine at Base Hospital 18 on Guam. Following the war, the family returned to Worcester. Calvin attended the Bancroft School, Worcester Academy, Cornell University, and received his bachelor of arts degree from Tufts University. He earned a doctor of jurisprudence, as well as a Master of Law in taxation from Boston University School of Law. He worked for many years in the Law Department of John Hancock Mutual Life Insurance Company, retiring as Tax Counsel to the John Hancock and to its various subsidiaries in March of 1996.
BOOTHBAY, ME
WMHS moves graduation to Friday

Wiscasset Middle High School is going with the rain date of Friday, June 10 for graduation, Administrative Assistant Cindy Collamore confirmed shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday. Graduation is at 6 p.m. at Wiscasset Speedway, Collamore said.
WISCASSET, ME
Go get it, grads!

Congratulations to the Boothbay Region High School and Wiscasset Middle High School 2022 graduates. You’ve made it through 13 years of schooling, the last two having been perhaps the most tumultuous of any in your lives due to the pandemic. In school, out of school, sports canceled, sports season shortened, fewer school and public gatherings … these are just some of the things you have had to deal with.
WISCASSET, ME
Nick Reno scores first Pro Stock win of 2022

The 2022 racing season at Wiscasset Speedway rolled on this past weekend with a full Group #1 program that included the Sweatt’s Concrete Thunder 4 Minis, Market 27 Super Streets, Brackett’s Market 4-Cylinder Pros, Norm’s Used Car Pro Stocks and the NELCAR Legends. Over 80 competitors lined the pits on Saturday for an exciting day of racing.
WISCASSET, ME
Cassie Doyon: The natural world through mosaics

Cassie Doyon won her first art award in third grade. She’d shown a gift for drawing at a young age, starting with sketches of her favorite Disney cartoons before branching off into the world around her. But it was a mosaic of a pinto horse running along the beach that secured her a second-place victory. It would be decades before Doyon, of Haverill, Massachusetts and Boothbay, would create another mosaic.
BOOTHBAY, ME
First Friday moments

Art galleries are always a temptation to the art lover; a curiosity to others. Whatever the lure, people visited the six galleries in Boothbay Harbor holding open houses or receptions on First Friday, June 3. The galleries – Boothbay Harbor Art Foundation (BRAF), Studio 53 Fine Art – with music...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME

