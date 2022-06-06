Selectmen re-appoint Murray chairman

Calvin Carr of Boothbay, Maine successfully completed the earthly portion of his journey on June 5, 2022. He was born in Boston, Massachusetts on March 25, 1937 to F. Benjamin Carr, MD and Dorothea (Cashman) Carr of Worcester, Massachusetts. He spent the World War II years in San Francisco, California while his father, who was a Captain in the U.S. Naval Medical Corps, served as Chief of Medicine at Base Hospital 18 on Guam. Following the war, the family returned to Worcester. Calvin attended the Bancroft School, Worcester Academy, Cornell University, and received his bachelor of arts degree from Tufts University. He earned a doctor of jurisprudence, as well as a Master of Law in taxation from Boston University School of Law. He worked for many years in the Law Department of John Hancock Mutual Life Insurance Company, retiring as Tax Counsel to the John Hancock and to its various subsidiaries in March of 1996.

BOOTHBAY, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO