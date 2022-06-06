God of War Ragnarok's Thor Actor Shares Good News for 2022 Release

This week saw the launch of Ms. Marvel, the latest live-action series set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe to make its debut on Disney+. The six-episode adventure serves as the origin story of Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), and based on the early reactions and reviews for the series, viewers are definitely enjoying the creative implementation of it. The first episode of Ms. Marvel was directed by the team of Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi, who executive produce the series and are also expected to direct its finale. Ms. Marvel won't be the duo's only entry into the superhero medium, with the pair also directing the upcoming Batgirl film for DC. In a recent interview with Variety, Fallah and El Arbi addressed the similarities between Ms. Marvel and Batgirl, while also outlining some key differences.

