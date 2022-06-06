ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New song “Unlove You” released by Isabella Hartline over the weekend

By Kevin The Editor
 3 days ago

Local young country artist Isabella Hartline is back with a new track released this weekend and available on multiple platforms right for fans near and far of the soon-to-be freshman singer-songwriter.

“Unlove You” can be heard on Youtube (see above,) Apple Music, Spotify and other platforms readers enjoy finding their favorite tunes, and it provides listeners with a tale of heartache from lost love.




Hartline began her country music career two years ago as a seventh grader during the 2020-21 school year, and now that she’s 14 and heading into high school, she’s releasing more tracks to add to her growing catalog.

This new release made available on Saturday titled “Unlove You” is all about a relationship lost after being frustrated by deception, with opening lyrics like “I can see through is lies, and break down and criticize all the other girls he was talking to” but also addresses the various mixed emotions that come along with breaking up at any age.

The 3 minute plus track joins other hits from Hartline released over the years since her career began. Those include her past release “It’s a Country Girl Thing” and “Love’s Still Here.”

Check out her music at Apple Music , Amazon Music, follow her on Twitter, and Facebook among other places.

