Kristin Just Responded to Jay Saying He ‘Threw a Party’ After Their Divorce Settlement

By Lea Veloso
 3 days ago
Moving on. Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s divorce settlement has officially been reached, and the exes have each opened up about how they have been spending their time apart while they finalize their split.

Jay talked about celebrating the settlement in his podcast “Uncut with Jay Cutler.” The former Chicago Bears quarterback said during his June 1, 2022 episode, “When the settlement came through, I threw a party.” Jay confirmed that he didn’t lose that much money in the divorce. “I don’t recommend divorce for anybody. I’m just gonna go ahead and say that, but, um, it worked out. It worked out for Kristin. It worked out for me, so it is what it is,” he said on the podcast. Kristin responded to his partying comment when she was approached by TMZ on June 6, 2022, telling the publication, “I’ve been partying for 2 years straight.”

Jay and Kristin announced their divorce in April 2020. “With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” they said in a joint statement. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.” They have two children together: Camden, 7, and Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 4. The two continue to have a friendship for the sake of their kids. “They are friends and they are single. They will always have each other’s back,” an insider previously said to E! News in January 2021.

The Hills alum is currently enjoying the single life. She told People on October 10, 2022, that she’s casually dating following reports she was linked to country singer Chase Rice. “I’ve just been having fun. I haven’t wanted a boyfriend. But I’m currently not dating anyone.” Meanwhile, Jay has been tangled up in neighbor drama when he was accused of having an affair with his neighbor’s wife. An insider told InTouch Weekly on May 18, 2022, that Kristin reportedly heard the news from a friend. The source noted that “she just wants to distance herself from all of this.”

