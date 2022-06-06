SEE IT: Paramount slapped with lawsuit over latest 'Top Gun' movie



Paramount Pictures , t he producer of Top Gun: Maverick , is being sued over the film.

In a lawsuit filed Monday, plaintiffs Shosh and Yuval Yonay claim that the blockbuster movie is a product of copyright infringement .

The suit, which was filed in a California U.S. district court, also demands a jury trial.

The Yonays recovered the copyright to Ehud Yonay's 1983 article "Top Guns" in 2020. According to them, both the original movie and the 2022 sequel are based on the article, but Paramount did not secure the proper copyright this time around.

The suit alleges that the original Top Gun film was based on the article and that "the iconic 1986 Film all started with Paramount securing exclusive motion picture rights to Ehud Yonay’s copyrighted Story immediately after its publication."

'CROWD FAVORITE': MIKE PENCE TO GIVE KEYNOTE ADDRESS AT CONSERVATIVE STUDENT CONFERENCE

"In fact, the Author’s Story was duly credited on the derivative 1986 Film, which is widely known to have been based on the Story," reads the suit.

According to Ehud's heirs Shosh and Yuval, "Paramount engaged in the willful conduct alleged herein, notwithstanding that it is a sophisticated multinational corporation whose core business is based upon the value and enforcement of copyrights and other intellectual property."

Shosh is Ehud's widow, and Yuval is his son. They both live in Israel.

The suit is seeking both declaratory and injunctive relief.

The Yonays "desire a judicial determination that Paramount does not have any rights to make, exploit, or distribute the 2022 Sequel or any other derivative work based in whole or in part on the Story, and/or the 1986 Film (as derived from the Story), in the United States," according to the suit.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

They also request an injunction to halt all production and distribution of the sequel — a preliminary version of the injunction while the action pends and a permanent one after the ruling.