Cedartown, GA

Youth Summerfest – Stockings of Love

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Youth Summerfest Church Olympics/Stockings of Love back to school event will...

CBS 46

Juneteenth: Parades, events and ceremonies in metro Atlanta 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Juneteenth is a day that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States and marks when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 to ensure that all enslaved people were freed. Our own CBS46 News and Peachtree TV staff will be a part of...
ATLANTA, GA
Lifewnikk

Rays on the River Restaurant Atlanta, GA Review

If you are in the Atlanta area and in search of fresh, high quality seafood it would be a great idea to try out this restaurant. There are a lot of seafood lovers out there and with that the demand for seafood continues to increase. Though there are a lot of seafood restaurants in the Atlanta area, there aren’t as many restaurants that offer fresh seafood with a variety of options. Being so into reviews, when my father originally told me about this restaurant my first reaction was to take a look at the google reviews and when I did I noticed that Rays on the River had a 4.6 star rating that included over 6K reviews. These customers raved about how exceptional the view of the restaurant was and how delicious the food has been. When I arrived to the restaurant I also noticed the beautiful view of the river that surrounded it. Not only that but the wait staff had been extremely friendly and seated us in a timely matter. The dish that I ordered consisted of well seasoned scallops, fresh fish, lobster tail, with fresh broccoli on the side and boy was I impressed by the taste of everything and how well they presented the dish. Some other popular dishes that the server spoke of included Filet Mignon & Lobster Tail, Sunday Brunch, Calamari, and for dessert, Key Lime Pie. Overall, visiting Rays on the River was an amazing experience and changed my love for seafood for forever.
ATLANTA, GA
Cedartown, GA
Cedartown, GA
fox5atlanta.com

5 people hospitalized when tree falls on SW Atlanta home

ATLANTA - Five people were rushed to the hospital after a tree crashed through their Southwest Atlanta home. The family was getting ready for dinner when out of nowhere the giant tree slammed into the kitchen in the back of the house on the 2700 block of Grand Avenue. "They...
ATLANTA, GA
#Summerfest
opelikaobserver.com

Making the Grade: On the Road to Pine Mountain, Georgia

When Mike and I taught in LaGrange, Georgia, we loved to travel to the pretty little town of Pine Mountain, population 1,216 as of 2020. This special place was a mere 18 miles from us; however, once we arrived at the Pine Mountain Club Chalets to spend a few days, we felt as though we were a world away from the stress of teaching and life in general.
PINE MOUNTAIN, GA
WRBL News 3

Troup County schools to offer free meals this summer

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The nutrition department of the Troup County School system will offer free breakfast and lunch to students over the summer. These meals are available for pick-up at various locations on Mondays through Thursdays, along with some Fridays. These pick-up locations include: ● Berta Weathersbee Elementary ● Callaway Elementary ● Clearview Elementary […]
TROUP COUNTY, GA
WMAZ

A milkshake favorite is coming back to Chick-fil-A for the summer

ATLANTA — Chick-fil-A says the return of a favorite summer treat is just around the corner. The company will be bringing back the peach milkshake starting on June 13, it said in a release on Thursday. The Atlanta-based chain describes the peach milkshake as "known for its classic summertime...
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

How to spend 48 hours in Helen with kids

For many families in the South, visiting Helen is an annual event. After all, there’s Oktoberfest and tubing and the delicious candy shops to enjoy, but what else is there?. Can you really spend a couple of days in Helen and do more than just walking around the shops?...
HELEN, GA
CBS 46

Marietta teen mows 50 lawns for free for people in need

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On the weekends, you can find 14-year-old Henry Odell mowing lawns. ”He started when he was about eight years old doing our lawn and then started picking up lawns for other people when he was 9,” said Justin Odell, Henry’s dad. “Actually, it started...
MARIETTA, GA
Michelle Hall

Here’s why a Cumming landmark is turning orange this weekend

The 'Cumming Home' water tower is orange in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day(Photo/Sam Hall) (Forsyth County, GA) When driving in Forsyth County this weekend, take special note of the ‘Cumming Home’ water tower off Georgia Highway 400 at exit 14. It will be lit orange in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day.
CUMMING, GA
Ash Jurberg

The actress giving millions of dollars to the Atlanta community

In the late 80s and early '90s, Jami Gertz was one of the most popular actors in Hollywood. She starred in movies such as Sixteen Candles, The Lost Boys, and Less than Zero. But now, she may be better known for charitable donations. Together with her husband, Antony Ressler, Jami has donated millions to organizations in Atlanta and across the United States.
ATLANTA, TX
atlantaonthecheap.com

Acworth hosts Concert on the Green: A Juneteenth Celebration

Concert on the Green: A Juneteenth Celebration will take place at Logan Farm Park, in Acworth, on Saturday, June 18, 2022. The event is FREE to attend. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. so you can find a spot on the lawn, set up your blanket or chairs, and enjoy a picnic meal.
ACWORTH, GA

