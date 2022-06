RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The Black Hills Flood of 1972 is recognized as one of the most destructive and devastating floods in U.S. history. According to the National Weather Service, 238 people, including five missing... were declared dead; 3,000 people were reported injured in the flood. Most of the deaths were reported in Rapid City, but Keystone lost more than 10 people, most of whom were visitors.

KEYSTONE, SD ・ 3 HOURS AGO