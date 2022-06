The former Henry P. Archer School on Nassau Street will be converted into 89 affordable housing units for seniors, the city of Charleston announced on Wednesday. One- and two-bedroom apartments will be at or below 60% of the area's median income. The $42 million rehabilitation is expected to be complete by 2024. The site will be preserved, but new construction will be added, according to the city.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO