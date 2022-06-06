ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

'Martin: The Reunion:' The Cast Pays Tribute to Tommy Ford in First Trailer

By Mekishana Pierre‍
ETOnline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cast of Martin is back! On Monday, BET released the trailer for the upcoming reunion special celebrating the beloved show's 30th anniversary. Hosted by comedian and actor Affion Crockett, Martin: The Reunion reunites the cast of the Fox sitcom including Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carl Anthony Payne...

www.etonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Here’s Your First Look At The ‘Martin’ Reunion: Watch

Click here to read the full article. Fans are just weeks away from the highly-anticipated Martin reunion on the heels of its 30th anniversary, and BET+ has released the long-awaited trailer. Hosted by Affion Crockett, the BET+ reunion special will feature all members of the beloved cast: Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, and Carl Anthony Payne II. Additionally, the 90-minute event will also honor the late Thomas Mikal Ford, who died in October 2016 at the age of 52 from a ruptured abdominal aneurysm.More from VIBE.comIt's A Doggy Dogg World, So Snoop Took His Digital With The Metaverse and 'Call of Duty' Franchise'Martin' Reunion Special To...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Martin' Reunion Gets an Official Release Date

Martin fans are getting their prayers answered. After years of rumors of a reboot, the original cast is reuniting. Instead of an actual revised series, the beloved gang is coming back for a special reunion episode. Per an official press release, the 90-minute special, which will premiere on BET+, takes fans back to the iconic Martin living room set and reunites the original cast – Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, and Carl Anthony Payne II – for a once in a lifetime celebration of the show's five season-long history. Hosted by comedian Affion Crockett, the cast will look back on the show's most hilarious moments, revisit the iconic characters Martin made famous and pay an emotional tribute to the late, great Tommy Ford. Ford died at the age of 52 from a ruptured abdominal aneurysm in 2016. He starred as Martin's best friend.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Mcknight
Person
Tracy Morgan
Person
Kelly Rowland
Person
Tommy Davidson
Person
Affion Crockett
Person
Tichina Arnold
Person
Martin Lawrence
Person
Le'andria Johnson
Person
Marla Gibbs
Person
Tisha Campbell
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Reginald Ballard
E! News

Lori Harvey Returns to Instagram With Sexy Selfies After Michael B. Jordan Breakup

Watch: Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey SPLIT After 1 Year of Dating. It looks like Lori Harvey is ready for a hot girl summer. Following news that she and Michael B. Jordan have called it quits after more than a year of dating, the model took to Instagram Stories to share photos and videos of the white-hot number she wore to pal Kristen Noel Crawley's baby shower over the weekend. In several selfies, Lori rocked a cream-colored crop top paired with a long leopard print skirt.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Jamie Foxx's Girlfriends Keep Getting Younger And Younger—Wait 'Til You See The 'Mystery Blonde' He's Dating Now!

Three years after calling quits with actress Katie Holmes, it looks like Jamie Foxx is dating someone new—and he’s not afraid to let the world know. According to a recent article published by People, the 54-year-old actor was spotted vacationing in the South of France with a mysterious, young woman. The two were seen getting cozy together onboard a yacht, and later on enjoying the time of their lives riding a jet ski on the French Riviera. Photos prove that the Soul actor and his female companion were in fact showing public displays of affection—with no hesitation.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Megan Thee Stallion Drops Sleek “Plan B” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion has released the official music video for her hard-hitting release “Plan B.” Previously previewed at her 2022 Coachella debut, the track samples Jodeci and Wu-Tang’s “Freak’n You Remix.” The visual was directed by Mugler creatives Casey Cadwallader and John Miserendino. In the music video, Megan Thee Stallion stands confidently in an all-black setting, rapping every stabbing lyric directly into the camera. In contrast to her previous colorful visuals, Tina Snow takes a sleek approach with “Plan B” video. The camera emphasizes various angles of her body, from her mouth as she...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Trailer
hotnewhiphop.com

D.L. Hughley's Daughter Calls Out Mo'Nique, "You're Disgusting... Get Some Help"

The dispute between Mo'Nique and D.L. Hughley isn't quite over yet. What started as a contract issue, has now become a full-out social media quarrel. While on stage at a comedy show last weekend, Mo said some hurtful words about D.L. and stated that she was supposed to headline the event. From there, everything went haywire.
CELEBRITIES
d1softballnews.com

Zoë Kravitz Gets Canceled For Flirting With Jaden Smith When He Was Underage – CINEMABLEND

After Zoë Kravitz gave her opinion on the 2022 Oscars controversy, the fandom went over her and reminded her of something not so pleasant in her career. The whole world weighed in on the 2022 Oscars stage violence at the hands of Will Smith and Chris Rock, after the comedian made a joke about the physical appearance of Jada Pinkett Smith, companion of the protagonist of King Richard: A winning family for several years.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

After Getting Married in DMB, Rihanna Welcomes Baby Boy With ASAP Rocky

Click here to read the full article. Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy. According to TMZ, the fashion icon officially gave birth on May 13 in Los Angeles. The Fenty founder debuted her baby bump back in January with a maternity shoot alongside Rocky. Riri bared her belly proudly in a snowy setting in Harlem, New York. The “Work” singer was photographed wearing a long bright pink Chanel coat with baggy jeans and a slew of jewels. While Rocky sported an oversized denim jacket with a cream sweater, leather pants and combat boots. ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

See Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Play Pool With “Auntie” Queen Latifah in Adorable Video

Watch: Gabrielle Union GUSHES Over Family & "Cheaper by the Dozen" Kaavia James Union Wade and Queen Latifah are the pool sharks we never knew we needed. On May 24, Kaavia's official Instagram page shared an adorable video of the 3-year-old—daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade—playing pool with the Equalizer actress, writing on the clip, "Never too early to learn to hustle." In the video, Queen Latifah tries to teach Kaavia how to correctly hold her pool stick while aiming at a ball. "Queen Tings! Me & my Auntie @queenlatifah against your best duo," the Instagram post was captioned. "Tag your partner in the comments. Then stop at the bank, we comin for the bag. #ShadyBaby."
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

D.L. Hughley Hits Back At Mo'Nique Again: "Now I Know What Tyler Perry Knows"

The ongoing spat between D.L. Hughley and Mo'Nique caused mayhem over the weekend as social media users refreshed their timelines to get the latest. As the story goes, the two comedy icons were performing together in Detroit but it seems as if there was some sort of dispute over who was headlining the show. A clip of Mo'Nique taking to the stage to berate Hughley went viral, and he responded by questioning why she had a problem with him if she was upset over her contract.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Michael Jordan Rejected Prominent Actor's Request To Play Him

Earlier this week, Hollywood A-lister Idris Elba admitted that he was shut down by one of the most prominent athletes in sports history. During an interview with Complex, Elba revealed that he approached Michael Jordan about playing the role of arguably the best basketball player ever. Unfortunately for Elba - and the fans who would want to see that movie - Jordan said "no."
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

One Life to Live Alum Marries Her Former Co-Star

You never can tell just where you’ll find love. One Life to Live alum Tika Sumpter (Layla), for instance, found the man of her dreams in the makeup room of Tyler Perry’s long-running OWN hit, The Haves and the Have Nots. It’s certainly not the romance you would have expected watching her and Nicholas James on the show. She played manipulative bad girl Candace, he, dangerously obsessed, closeted cop Justin.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy