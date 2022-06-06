ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Rep. Mike Rogers rolls out measure to withdraw US from United Nations, World Health Organization

By Brooke Singman
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEXCLUSIVE: The top Republican on the House Armed Services Committee, Rep. Mike Rogers, introduced a measure that would withdraw the United States from the United Nations and the World Health Organization (WHO), claiming the bodies have been soft on China. Rogers, R-Ala., told Fox News that the U.N. has...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 4

