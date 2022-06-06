Cleveland The Place To Be For Live Music

The National Weather Service is now putting much of Mississippi including the local area under a Level-3 “enhanced” risk of severe storms on Friday. The storms are expected to sweep through the state from mid-morning until late afternoon with wind gusts up to 70 miles an hour and hail as large as quarters. The tornado risk will be minimal but even though the storms will be moving quickly, torrential rainfall is possible. This comes on the heels of Wednesday’s storms in which part of a building’s roof was blown off in Belzoni as winds clocked as high as 55 miles an hour left that tin roofing in the middle of Highway 49. Trees were knocked down in several locations, one of them falling on a house in Kosciusko, another across Highway 12 near Greenlee School and another blocking a highway south of Lexington. More than 7,000 power outages were reported.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO