Cleveland The Place To Be For Live Music

On Saturday, June 11th, 2022, the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative (MRCTI), along with Mayor Errick D. Simmons of Greenville, Mississippi, Mayor Aelicia L. Thomas of Rosedale, Mississippi, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the University of Georgia, and the Rosedale Freedom Project will host a joint press conference to discuss efforts to mitigate plastic pollution in the Delta. The press conference will take place at Big Waters Café, located at 199 North Lakefront Road, Greenville, MS, at noon.
