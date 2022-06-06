Weston home heavily damaged in Virginia Ave fire

WESTON, W.Va. – A home in Weston sustained heavy damage in a fire Monday afternoon.

Weston Fire Chief Jimmy Suttle said a call for a building engulfed in flames, with people possibly entrapped, came in just before noon.

Weston Firefighters arrived at the scene at 166 Virginia Avenue and discovered that no one was home as they worked to knock down the fire.

Mon Power crews had to shut off the power because a live electrical wire burnt and fell from the house. The Buckhannon, Pricetown and Jane Lew fire departments were contacted for mutual aid.

















Suttle said once the Fire Marshall determines the cause of the fire, more information will be released.

