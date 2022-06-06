ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, WV

Woman threatened to ‘shoot up’ building in Fayetteville

By Will Carroll
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A Fayetteville woman was charged with making threats of terroristic acts on Friday.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department reported that Maryann Campbell, 38, was arrested at the Fayette County Day Report Center after yelling and threatening staff.

Deputies allege that Campbell told staff that she was going to get a firearm and come “shoot up” the building.

Campbell was transported to Southern Regional Jail after the incident and is currently waiting on court proceedings.

Fayetteville woman faces charges by reportedly threatening to “shoot up” Day Report Center

