ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Gov. Hochul Signs Laws Raising Age To Buy Semiautomatic Guns, Banning Body Armor Sales

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

Anyone buying a semi-automatic firearm in New York will now have to be 21 or older after Gov. Kathy Hochul signed new gun control legislation aimed at reducing mass shootings.

The age increase on semiautomatic weapons sales was just one of several gun-related bills Hochul signed into law Monday, June 6.

They included a ban on body armor sales, except to those working in select professions, and a requirement that new semi-automatic guns be microstamped in an effort to better help police solve gun-related crimes.

The new legislation also strengthens New York’s so-called red flag law, which allows a judge to temporarily take away guns from people deemed to be a danger to themselves or others.

“Time and again, regular people and children have been gunned down in our grocery stores, churches, and elementary school classrooms,” Hochul said.

“These atrocities will only end when we summon the collective will to act and pass common sense gun laws. That is what we are doing today in New York.”

Hochul said gun violence is a nationwide problem and said the new state laws could serve as a blueprint for federal legislation.

“I urge Congress to follow our lead, take immediate action, and pass meaningful gun violence prevention laws — lives depend on it,” Hochul said.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Daily Voice

Man Beat Children With A Belt: St. Mary's County Sheriff

A 28-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly beating children with a belt in Maryland, authorities announced. Tyrone Deangelo Dove, 29, of California, allegedly used a belt to strike two minors multiple times, the St. Mary's County Sheriff’s Office said. The children suffered injuries on their thighs, legs, and hips, on Saturday, May 28, authorities said.
CALIFORNIA, MD
Daily Voice

Woman Pushing Shopping Cart Outside Bucks Grocery Store Dies After Crash: PD

A woman died after a car hit her shopping cart and knocked her to the ground outside a grocery store in Bucks County Wednesday, June 8, authorities said. A motorist driving slowly through the parking lot of the Giant Food Store in the Fairless Hills Shopping Center struck two shopping carts being pushed by the 73-year-old victim and another person around 3 p.m., Falls Township police said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Control#Body Armor#Gun Violence#Politics State#Politics Governor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Daily Voice

Occupant In Fleeing Vehicle Dies, Two Others Seized In Jersey Shore Crash, Authorities Say

An Asbury Park police pursuit ended with the death of one occupant, the arrests of two others and the hospitalization of a fourth, authorities confirmed Tuesday. Officers responding to gunfire from near Mt. Olive Holy Temple Church on Atkins Avenue in Neptune City around 7:15 p.m. Sunday tried stopping a car that fled the scene, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Amish Man Dies In Road After Teenager Flees Crash: Police

An 18-year-old girl, accompanied by her attorney, turned herself in for a deadly hit-and-run of an Amish man on Tuesday, June, 7, police say. Anya Renee Myers was allegedly the driver of a car that struck Samuel S. King, 43, of Houser Road, Lancaster, in the 1800 block of Rockvale Road around 7 a.m. Wednesday, Apr. 27, according to West Lampeter Township police.
LANCASTER, PA
Daily Voice

Devoted Lehigh Valley Dad Dies Suddenly, 33

Devoted father Justin David Sykes died unexpectedly at his Lehigh Valley home on Friday, June 3. He was 33. Born in Morristown, Justin grew up in Wilson, where he graduated from Wilson Area High School in 2007, his obituary says. Justin had previously worked as an experienced pipe fitter with...
OBITUARIES
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
289K+
Followers
44K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George's, St. Mary's, and Washington Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy