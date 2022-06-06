ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Current Gas Prices in South Carolina and around the rest of the country – How much is gas near you?

By Charleston Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere isn’t a day that goes by where gas prices are not part of our narrative. Not only...

keith boyd
3d ago

I'm still waiting to see how they're gonna try to shift the blame from Biden who it is at fault to Trump who had a great economy during his term as president? It is pointless to try to have a genuine conversation with a liberal socialist. To them everything is Trump's fault but Biden is their saving grace. Truth is Biden is the worst president in American history. And the only one that's worse than his vice president is himself when he was vice president!!!

Jennie Painter
3d ago

Charleston is usually where we like to go to on vacation. But because of the democrats we will be staying home this fourth of July.

Down Fall
3d ago

thanks to all who voted democratic..... 🖕 this is because of you

