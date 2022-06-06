ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Strawberry tea possibly linked to Hepatitis A outbreak recalled

By Nexstar Media Wire, Izzy Karpinski
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ukSEQ_0g27dPqO00

RICHMOND, Calif. ( WXIN ) — An organic tea has been recalled over its possible connection to strawberries potentially contaminated with Hepatitis A.

The Food and Drug Administration announced the company Urban Remedy is voluntarily recalling Organic Revitalizing Tea Tonic Strawberry Hibiscus Rose.

According to Urban Remedy, it contracts with Youngstown Grape Distributors Inc. to co-manufacture the organic tea. Youngstown may have used the FreshKampo organic strawberries that are believed to be the source of the Hepatitis A outbreak that’s under investigation by the FDA, according to Thrillist .

“Currently, the potentially affected FreshKampo and HEB products are past shelf life. People who purchased FreshKampo and HEB fresh organic strawberries between March 5, 2022, and April 25, 2022, and then froze those strawberries for later consumption should not eat them,” the FDA said in late May.

What we know about the Jif peanut butter salmonella outbreak
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aGNpy_0g27dPqO00

The organic tea was sold in 12 oz. bottles in stores in 23 states — Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming — between May 17 and May 29 of this year.

Urban Remedy says anyone who bought the product should not drink it. If you do consume the tea, the company recommends you “consult your health care provider or local health department to determine if a vaccination is appropriate.”

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the tea to date.

Hepatitis A is a contagious virus that can cause liver disease, according to the FDA. In rare cases, it can progress to liver failure.

According to the FDA, illness usually occurs within 15 to 50 days after eating or drinking contaminated food or water. Symptoms of Hepatitis A infection include fever, headache, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, jaundice, dark urine or pale stool. In some instances, particularly in children under the age of six, Hepatitis A infection may be asymptomatic.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Food & Drinks
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Local
Arizona Health
Local
Kentucky Health
State
Maryland State
City
Strawberry, AZ
State
Missouri State
City
Washington, CA
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Virginia State
State
Oregon State
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Kentucky State
Local
California Food & Drinks
State
Arizona State
City
California, KY
City
Strawberry, CA
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
State
Maine State
Local
California Health
City
Old Washington, KY
Local
Kentucky Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Health
State
Utah State
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

‘As a legislator, I’m extremely frustrated’ What a Texas lawmaker is saying about Foster Care changes

LUBBOCK, Texas – Back in 2017, Texas Lawmakers passed laws effectively changing the roles of Child Protect Services. CPS still oversees investigations, but the case managements are intended to pass over to private nonprofits like Saint Francis Ministries.  The State also divided the cases between 11 regions across Texas, and established a three stage transition […]
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hepatitis A#Hibiscus Tea#Food Drink#Wxin#Urban Remedy#Thrillist#Freshkampo#Heb
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

GOP taps seasoned broadcaster for New Mexico governor race

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Republicans have picked a seasoned TV broadcaster to take on New Mexico’s incumbent Democratic governor. Mark Ronchetti won the Republican primary for governor on Tuesday in a five-way race to challenge incumbent Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. Ronchetti’s campaign has emphasized concerns about crime, security along the U.S. border with […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Deadline approaching in Texas for SBA working capital loans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (FOX 44) – Many Central Texas counties are among 36 counties eligible to apply for an SBA federal disaster loan for economic injury. Director Tanya N. Garfield of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West has reminded small non-farm businesses in these Texas counties of the July 5 deadline to apply. These low-interest loans are […]
TEXAS STATE
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KLBK Tuesday PM Weather Update: June 7th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update. Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low of 67°. Winds E 8-12 MPH.Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. Evening storms. High of 89°. Winds E 12-18 MPH. After a cooler than expected day, it looks like more clouds will return to the region overnight! Clouds will increase […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy