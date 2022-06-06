ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Expert weighs in on preparedness at Boston-area hospitals after attacks in Tulsa, Los Angeles

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mm2Jy_0g27czSd00

BOSTON — The former chief nursing officer at Boston Medical Center joined Boston 25 News on Monday morning to discuss preparedness at local hospitals following recent attacks at medical facilities in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Los Angeles, California.

Lisa O’Connor, who now works for FTI Consulting as a senior managing director in the health solutions segment, believes hospitals need to prepare for the potential for tragic events by conducting active-shooter training drills.

O’Connor’s call for such drills comes after a gunman accused of killing his surgeon and three other people at a Tulsa medical office blamed the doctor for his continuing pain after a recent back operation and bought an AR-style rifle just hours before the rampage, according to police. Then just days later, a man walked into a Los Angeles emergency ward and stabbed a doctor and two nurses.

Watch the video above to hear Boston 25′s full interview with O’Connor.

