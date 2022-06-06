ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piedmont, OK

Piedmont Public Schools sends warning about concerning incident

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 3 days ago

A typo in the original article has been corrected.

PIEDMONT, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Piedmont are investigating after they received a report about a possible attempted abduction.

On Monday, officials with Piedmont Public Schools sent a message to parents about a concerning report.

Federal judge rules that Oklahoma’s execution protocol is legal

The district said a student walking home from Summer Pride reported that they were approached by an individual near the Olde Town neighborhood.

Authorities say the individual, who was driving a silver or gray passenger van, asked the student to get in the vehicle. When the student refused, the driver reportedly got out and approached the student.

At that point, the student ran home.

Police identify victim shot, killed in Oklahoma City

“The individual is described as a white, older, balding male with long hair and a beard. A police report was filed by the parent and student. We will increase patrolling security on and around campus as a precaution for our students,” the district posted.

Officials are encouraging students and parents to be vigilant at all times.

