BANGOR – Just a few years ago, Brewer High School didn’t even have a lacrosse team. Now, they’re headed to the state quarterfinal. “It’s awesome, you can see everyone’s excited, we’re all happy. We’re just ready for Saturday and ready to move on,” said junior midfielder Ryder Goodwin, who netted three goals on Wednesday. “A lot of it is chemistry for us, we have a lot of kids in their first year playing, or second year playing. Just getting to the field and having fun with it makes it a lot better for everybody to want to learn.”

BREWER, ME ・ 7 HOURS AGO