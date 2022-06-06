ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

H-T Diocese names new superintendent; former Central Catholic administrator gets curriculum post

Franklin Banner-Tribune
 3 days ago

The Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux has appointed Mark Williams, Ed.D., the new superintendent of Catholic schools. Williams previously served as associate superintendent of secondary schools in the Archdiocese of New Orleans. And former Central Catholic Assistant Principal Gerrie Byrne has been appointed associated superintendent for curriculum and instructions. “It is...

www.banner-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Franklin Banner-Tribune

Fremin, Schexnider receive Danos employee awards

Danos has named two top employees as recipients of its 2021 Employee of the Year awards. Commercial Supervisor Brittney Fremin is the Staff Employee of the Year, and Land Warehouseman Terry Schexnider is the Dwain “Hog” Carrell Field Employee of the Year. “Both Brittney and Terry embody the...
KAPLAN, LA
Franklin Banner-Tribune

TONA 'ETHEL' SUE LUNSFORD

Tona “Ethel” Sue Lunsford, 64, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Monday, June 6, 2022 at her home. Tona was born January 3, 1958, in Leonard, Texas, the daughter of Joseph Lunsford and Audrey McEwen. Tona was a comedian by nature; she was always laughing and loved...
MORGAN CITY, LA
Franklin Banner-Tribune

RACHEL EDSOMOE CLEMENTS

Rachel Edsomoe Clements, 74, a resident of Berwick, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Ochsner St. Mary. Rachel was born September 10, 1947, in Chippawa Falls, Wisconsin, the daughter of June Edsomoe Kline. Rachel had the biggest heart; her kind heart was a true gift, especially with her...
BERWICK, LA
Franklin Banner-Tribune

Sons of the American Revolution mark holiday with ceremony

To honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of the United States, the Atchafalaya Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution held a Memorial Day ceremony at St. Joseph The Worker Church cemetery in Pierre Part. The ceremony was held next to the final...
PIERRE PART, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
City
Marrero, LA
New Orleans, LA
Education
City
New Orleans, LA
Franklin Banner-Tribune

Patterson Garden Club meets

Members of Patterson Garden Club held their final meeting of the garden club season recently. Members attending the meeting at The Atchafalaya Clubhouse were, from left, Rosa Butler, Donna Ruffin, Juanita Bienvenu, Ginger Griffin, Sharon Larson, Iris Roy, Linda Thomas and Evelyn Estay. The next meeting will be held in September.
PATTERSON, LA
Franklin Banner-Tribune

DENNIS M. (DENNY) HUSSEY

Dennis M. (Denny) Hussey, a resident of Chesterfield, VA, passed away in the early hours of May 26, 2022, at the age of 81. Denny was born on June 27, 1940, in Shreveport, LA, the fourth son of John B. Hussey and Inez Daniels Hussey. Denny was a resident of Franklin for the previous 15 years and lived in North Louisiana in his years before that.
FRANKLIN, LA
Franklin Banner-Tribune

ANDREA ANN AUCOIN

Andrea Ann Aucoin, 61, a resident of Destrehan, LA, passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022. Andrea was born on October 15, 1960 in Morgan City, LA, the daughter of Sterling Aucoin, Sr. and Mildred Falcon Aucoin. She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her children, Shelly LaCaze...
MORGAN CITY, LA
Franklin Banner-Tribune

Parish Council sets special meetings on redistricting

The St. Mary Parish Council has set special meetings for 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday at the courthouse in Franklin to discuss redistricting. A representative from the South Central Planning and Development Commission will present proposed new district maps based on Census 2020 results.
FRANKLIN, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Schools#Catholic Education#Catholic Church#Central Catholic#Houma Thibodaux#D
Franklin Banner-Tribune

JEAN LAZIME GROS

Jean Lazime Gros Sr., 90, a resident of Amelia, LA, passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2022 at Ochsner St Mary. Jean was born on February 21, 1932 to Emma Acosta and Lazime Gros of Four Mile Bayou, LA. From 1959 to 1998, Jean worked in the oil and gas...
AMELIA, LA
Franklin Banner-Tribune

Police chiefs to appear at town hall Monday

The next in a series of town hall meetings addressing violence and drug abuse in St. Mary Parish will feature police chiefs and prosecutors. The town hall meeting will be at 6 p.m. Monday at the Patterson Area Civic Center.
SAINT MARY PARISH, LA
Franklin Banner-Tribune

Patterson council takes up issues with animals

PATTERSON — The City Council on Tuesday took a detour from the usual municipal challenges to deal with animals. It turns out animal problems can be complicated, too. The council heard from a Twin Street couple who asked for better enforcement of the law governing potentially dangerous dogs. And the council remained split on a proposal that would effectively prohibit large livestock from being housed in the city limits.
PATTERSON, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Franklin Banner-Tribune

HUBERT GILCHRIST

Hubert Gilchrist, 81, a native of Plaquemine, LA and resident of Morgan City, LA, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022. He is survived by his sons, Rodney Gilchrist and wife Tonal, Joseph Gilchrist; daughters, Denisa Acosta, Nona Campo and husband Rodney, Mona Gilchrist; brother, Joe Gilchrist; sisters, Margaret Buck, Betty Kelly; eleven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren.
MORGAN CITY, LA
Franklin Banner-Tribune

Mayors: Parsh's crime problem is juvenile crime

The parish’s mayors see multiple reasons for a recent increase in violent crime and many ways to address it. But there was general agreement at a town hall meeting Monday that the big crime problem is juvenile crime, and much of the juvenile problem starts in the homes. Mayors...
MORGAN CITY, LA
Franklin Banner-Tribune

Ribbon-cutting for the river: Port says it's open for business

A traditional ribbon-cutting ceremony welcomes a new business or other enterprise, not the opening of a river that has flowed to the Gulf since before people were here to see it. But the Port of Morgan City, Brice Civil Constructors and officials from other agencies snipped a ribbon Tuesday to...
MORGAN CITY, LA
Franklin Banner-Tribune

Morgan City police radio logs for June 7-8

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605. 8:06 a.m. 800 block of South Everett Street; Patrol request. 8:59 a.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Complaint. 10:27 a.m. 100 block of Glenwood Street;...
MORGAN CITY, LA
Franklin Banner-Tribune

City, parish authorities make drug, theft arrests

Morgan City police and sheriff’s deputies each made a marijuana arrest Monday, and each arrested a man accused of theft in Morgan City. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 32 complaints and made these arrests:. —Frederick Brent Fournet,...
MORGAN CITY, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy