ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Goodwill hosting hiring event for security officers

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tKffg_0g27aRiT00

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a job, Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma is seeking security officers.

Goodwill is hosting a hiring event on Tuesday, June 7 for security officers as part of its Contact Services Department.

Federal judge rules that Oklahoma’s execution protocol is legal

Organizers say there will be a $500 bonus for CLEET-certified officers if they are hired on the spot. Starting wages are up to $16 an hour with full benefits.

“We are seeing an increased need to provide our contract services to employers in the community,” Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma Contract Services Vice President Chris Bachmann said. “This means we are able to hire several security positions immediately.”

Police identify victim shot, killed in Oklahoma City

The hiring event will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma, located at 316 S. Blackwelder Ave. in Oklahoma City.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 1

Related
kswo.com

Lawton library holds record expungement event

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Public Library and the Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma teamed up to host a class that will help show people how to expunge their misdemeanor or non-violent felony criminal records. Library Director Kristin Herr led the charge and contacted the local legal aid office...
LAWTON, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
KFOR

Gov. Stitt announces new economic development project in Stillwater

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced a new company is setting up shop in Oklahoma to produce items used in everyday devices that you may not be aware of. The first rare earth metal and manufacturing facility called USA Rare Earth will be a fully integrated...
STILLWATER, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Officers#Cleet#Nexstar Media Inc
KFOR

Dr. Stephanie Husen Scholarship Fund

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma State University’s Center for Health Sciences has established a new scholarship fund in honor of an alumna who was shot and killed in a mass shooting at on Tulsa’s St. Francis hospital campus June 1, 2022. You can donate to the Dr....
TULSA, OK
koxe.com

Missing Breckenridge, Texas Woman Found in Oklahoma City

BRECKENRIDGE – According to information shared by the Stephens County Sheriff’s Department through social media, a missing Breckenridge woman has been found in Oklahoma City. The statement reads – “On June 8, 2022 Bonnie Lucas was located in Oklahoma City after being reported missing. She has been reunited with family and is under the care of medical professionals. As we celebrate the news that she is now safe, the family is requesting privacy as her disappearance is still under investigation. If anyone reading this feels alone, scared, or lost, we encourage you to keep pushing forward and never lose hope.”
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Sports
kgou.org

Swadley's investigation prompts Oklahoma lawmaker to file bill restoring Tourism Commission oversight

A state Senator is drafting a bill to restore powers to the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Commission. In 2018, the state legislature took oversight of the Tourism Department away from the commission. House Bill 3603 transferred those duties and powers to the agency's executive director, and gave the governor the authority to appoint that director.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Harrah residents surprised to be charged $90 million utility bill

HARRAH, Okla. — You'll face an additional $90 million charge if you don't pay your water bill on time. That’s what people in Harrah have seen on their utility bills. City officials said that was an error, but people around Harrah are talking about it. Harrah City Manager...
HARRAH, OK
KFOR

KFOR

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy