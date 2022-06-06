Goodwill hosting hiring event for security officers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a job, Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma is seeking security officers.

Goodwill is hosting a hiring event on Tuesday, June 7 for security officers as part of its Contact Services Department.

Organizers say there will be a $500 bonus for CLEET-certified officers if they are hired on the spot. Starting wages are up to $16 an hour with full benefits.

“We are seeing an increased need to provide our contract services to employers in the community,” Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma Contract Services Vice President Chris Bachmann said. “This means we are able to hire several security positions immediately.”

The hiring event will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma, located at 316 S. Blackwelder Ave. in Oklahoma City.

