Mike Epps coming to Richmond’s Altria Theater this summer

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Comedian and actor Mike Epps is coming to Richmond’s Altria Theater in August and tickets go on sale later this week.

Epps will have a stand-up show at 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, according to a release from the venue management company ASM Global.

Starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 10, those interested in the show can buy tickets online , call 800-514-3849 or go to the theater’s box office Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Altria Theater and its box office are located at 6 North Laurel Street, Richmond.

People subscribed to the Altria Theater’s newsletter will be allowed to take part in a special venue pre-sale on Thursday, June 9, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., the release said.

Epps has had multiple comedy specials and is known for several roles in television and movies, including producing the Netflix comedy “The UpShaws,” starring in “Dolemite if My Name,” “Troup Zero,” “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” “Next Friday,” “Friday After Next” and “The Hangover.”

