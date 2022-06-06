ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
300-pound bear hit, killed by SUV on California freeway

By Hyeyoon Alyssa Choi
SFGate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — A 300-pound bear was struck and killed Monday morning on the 210 Freeway in Irwindale, authorities said. The crash happened...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 6

esther evans
3d ago

I hope the driver is OK. It is sad that these animals are being driven into areas they aren't expected to be and then killed.

