Waukee among three new high school baseball teams to join Super 10

Summer weather is finally in full swing and so is the Iowa high school baseball season. Each team has a few games under its belt. Those with championship aspirations are starting to emerge.

With that, we bring you the Des Moines Register's second edition of the high school baseball Super 10. Again, there are no class restrictions here just like any other Super 10. Records and stats are indicative of games played through June 5.

If you missed our preseason poll, check that out here.

Away we go.

1. Johnston (14-1)

Previously: No. 1

Skinny: The Dragons are off and rolling with the same dominance as past seasons. Johnston opened the season with nine straight wins before dropping one in a doubleheader versus Southeast Polk on Tuesday. Miles Risley leads Johnston with 20 hits in 15 games.

Up next: Monday vs. Urbandale (Doubleheader), Wednesday at Valley (DH), Saturday at Sioux City East.

2. City High (13-3)

Previously: No. 3

Skinny: After sweeping Cedar Rapids Prairie to open the season, the Little Hawks have navigated through the first few weeks with little resistance. Two of their three losses came during doubleheaders. Among Class 4A teams, City High is tied for the most wins against above-.500 squads (8).

Up next: Monday at Iowa City Liberty (DH), Wednesday vs. Cedar Rapids Washington, Friday at Dubuque Wahlert (DH).

3. Dowling Catholic (9-3)

Previously: No. 2

Skinny: All three of the Maroons' losses have come during doubleheaders, as Dowling Catholic has opened with one of the toughest 4A schedules so far. Key wins include Newman Catholic, Valley and Ankeny twice.

Up next: Monday at Southeast Polk (DH), Wednesday at Waukee (DH), Thursday vs. Waukee Northwest, Friday vs. Council Bluffs Lincoln.

4. Dubuque Wahlert (12-2)

Previously: No. 8

Skinny: One of the big movers in this week's Super 10, the Golden Eagles are off to a nice start with several key wins. Doubleheader sweeps over Dubuque Hempstead and Iowa City West headline the early going.

Up next: Monday at Western Dubuque (DH), Tuesday at Independence, Friday vs. City High (DH).

5. Marion (10-2)

Previously: No. 5

Skinny: Only three of Marion's first 12 games have come against teams over .500, and the Wolves are just 1-2 in those contests. Still, the defending Class 3A champs will be just fine.

Up next: Monday vs. Independence (DH), Thursday at Benton (DH).

6. Waukee (10-1)

Previously: Unranked

Skinny: Welcome to the party, Waukee. The Warriors opened the year with eight straight wins, including nice sweeps over Ankeny Centennial and Waukee Northwest.

Up next: Monday at Valley (DH), Wednesday vs. Dowling Catholic (DH), Friday vs. Des Moines Roosevelt.

7. Cedar Rapids Prairie (9-4)

Previously: No. 4

Skinny: Prairie has won nine of 11 since being swept by City High on May 16. The Prairie Hawks enter this week after a doubleheader split with Iowa City Liberty. Plenty of big opportunities await Prairie in the week ahead.

Up next: Monday at Cedar Falls (DH), Wednesday vs. Western Dubuque (DH), Friday vs. Linn-Mar (DH).

8. Van Meter (13-0)

Previously: No. 10

Skinny: No one has touched the Bulldogs yet, and it might be a while before someone does. Eight of Van Meter's 13 wins have come by double digits.

Up next: Monday at Earlham, Tuesday at Des Moines Christian, Thursday vs. West Central Valley (DH), Friday vs. North Polk, Saturday vs. Winterset.

9. Cedar Falls (10-2)

Previously: Unranked

Skinny: The Tigers slide in after a nice start, which has included wins over City High and Cedar Rapids Xavier. A busy week ahead could see Cedar Falls further cement its ranked status.

Up next: Monday vs. Cedar Rapids Prairie (DH), Friday at Cedar Rapids Washington (DH), Saturday vs. Mid-Prairie (at North Scott).

10. Western Dubuque (14-1)

Previously: Unranked

Skinny: The Bobcats are the third new team in this week's rankings thanks to a hot start. Western Dubuque has been particularly strong on the road, where eight of its first 14 wins have come.

Up next: Monday vs. Dubuque Wahlert (DH), Tuesday at Davenport Assumption, Wednesday at Cedar Rapids Prairie (DH), Friday vs. Iowa City Liberty (DH).

Dropped out:No. 6 Dubuque Hempstead, No. 7 Pleasant Valley, No. 9 Waukee Northwest

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.