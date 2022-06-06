ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Buttigieg tests positive for COVID-19 after last week’s visit to Las Vegas

By Greg Haas
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Less than a week after his trip to Las Vegas to help launch the Interstate 15-Tropicana Avenue project, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg has tested positive for COVID-19.

Buttigieg tweeted on Monday morning: “I have tested positive for COVID-19 and am experiencing mild symptoms. I plan to work remotely while isolating according to CDC guidelines, and look forward to when I can safely return to the office and the road.”

I-15, Tropicana Interchange Project begins Tuesday

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and Buttigieg were on hand for the ceremony to launch the $305 million interchange project on Tuesday, May 31. U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and U.S. Rep. Dina Titus were also at the event.

Clark County’s COVID-19 ‘Community Level’ at medium, SNHD advises

Buttigieg quarantined for 14 days in February 2021 after a member of his security detail tested positive for the coronavirus, according to The Hill. Buttigieg made a public appearance as recently as Sunday, when he spoke on ABC’s “This Week” with George Stephanopoulos.

The Transportation secretary has two infant children with his husband Chasten Buttigieg, with both children ineligible for COVID-19 vaccination due to their ages, according to The Hill.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 26

Rod Day
3d ago

Sounds like all the super jabbed administration are getting it. Might as well have taken an aspirin.

Reply
12
