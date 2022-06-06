ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Testimony for fatal shooting case to resume

By Fontaine Glenn
Testimony is expected to resume this week in Erie County Court for a complex murder case involving four defendants and several witnesses.

Here is more on this trial from the Erie County Courthouse.

Day three begins on Monday for the shooting of Patric Phillips in 2019.

The four defendants are charged with shooting Phillips as part of a drug robbery plan.

According to the DA, in December of 2019, Phillips was watching a football game in his living room with friends when he heard a knock at his door.

Testimony to resume for 2019 fatal shooting case

Philips answered the door and prosecutors claimed that one of the defenders pointed his gun at Phillips and shot him.

Two of the suspects are believed to be involved in another fatal drug robbery. Those two suspects were given immunity in exchange for their testimony.

Examiner Dale Wimer of Pennsylvania State Police took the stand to discuss the firearm that was recovered at the scene in a cardboard box.

Wimer said the firearm’s serial number was scratched off. He recalls the condition of the weapon by saying “I felt it was obliterated.”

Later on in the day prosecutors continued to lay out their case against the four men.

Judge delays trial of 2 former officers in George Floyd killing until 2023

The jury heard from a man who said that he was related to Damarjon Beason who is one of the four defendants.

William Rickert took the witness stand as prosecutors asked him to identify suspects from video evidence.

Rickert identified Beason and confirmed that he was in the courtroom. He also testified that he considered Phillips to be a close friend who he knew for more than 15 years.

Prosecution testimony will continue on Monday afternoon.

