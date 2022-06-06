Iowa man charged for choking 12-year-old son, woman

EMMETSBURG, Iowa (KCAU) – A man was arrested Friday in Emmetsburg for allegedly assaulting two people.

According to the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call reported a disturbance in the 3600 block of 380th Avenue in Emmetsburg on Friday around 8:30 p.m.

Law enforcement said Thomas Moore, 38, of Laurens, threw a container and alcohol at a woman driving a car. The driver stopped the vehicle, and Moore got out and tried to assault the woman. Moore’s 12-year-old son tried to intervene, but Moore allegedly choked him. The woman separated Moore from the boy, and the boy’s 13-year-old brother called police. A deputy reported they found Moore in the west ditch choking the woman.

Moore was arrested for domestic abuse assault impeding airflow and children endangerment causing bodily injury.

Moore was originally taken to the Palo Alto County Jail, but he was later transferred to the Kossuth County Jail.

