ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee County, KS

Pam Foster points to education and business in bid for District 1 seat on Shawnee County Commission

By Alexander Edwards, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VLJQB_0g27Utnv00

Pam Foster retired in November after holding a variety of positions at Washburn University and, earlier, Kansas State University.

Foster said her background in education and experience in business give her unique insight into local government. She is running for the District 1 seat of the Shawnee County Commission.

Foster is one of two Democrats running for the seat held by Bill Riphahn, who is running for re-election as a Republican.

Foster was the equal opportunity director at Washburn University, where she also served as an adjunct professor, ADA coordinator and Title IX coordinator. She retired from that position in November and says her qualifications would be good for Shawnee County.

She previously worked at Kansas State University as an associate director of equal opportunity and worked as a risk manager at community health care systems.

Foster said she will work closely with Shawnee County law enforcement and the parks and recreation department "in order to ensure quality of life for the citizens of Shawnee County."

"A little less than half of our county employees work for the Corrections Department," she said. "I think it's in the public's best interest to have a strong viable Law Enforcement and Corrections Department."

What will Pam Foster bring to the county commission if elected?

Foster said she will listen to the experts in the field when evaluating changes requested by departments. Department heads are in that position for a reason, and Foster said it isn't her place to tell them how to do their job.

"They're the experts in that field," she said. "You have to rely on that expertise and consider facts and base your decisions on the best interest of the county."

Foster says she is a good communicator. This goes both ways: listening and speaking. She said this skill will help her effectively lead the county and handle interdepartmental work.

"One of the things that I'm really good at is listening to people, hearing what they have to say asking questions and listening to the answers and taking things under advisement," she said.

Here's where Pam Foster stands on taxes and expenditures

A major part of Foster's bid will be her adherence to financial responsibility. Foster describes herself as extremely anti-tax, and she said she wants to do everything she can to avoid raising taxes for the citizens of Shawnee County.

Foster said she wants to see the county be run in such a way that it can effectively use its $100 million budget without asking citizens to front more of the bill.

Foster says her education and experience in business will help meet that goal.

"I have a master's of business administration and I have served in administrative positions," she said. "I've had budget and fiscal responsibility in terms of strategic planning."

Foster said she hopes these qualifications will help her stand above in the race to become the District 1 Shawnee County commissioner.

"I hope those skills and that experience will work for Shawnee County and the voters will find that that those are qualifications that they can rely on," she said.

Alex Edwards is the local politics reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. He can be reached via email at aedwards@gannett.com, or via twitter @AMEdwards21.

Comments / 0

Related
hiawathaworldonline.com

U.S. 36 resurfacing project underway in Brown County

A resurfacing project is underway on U.S. 36 in Brown County. The work covers approximately 12 miles, from the Brown/Nemaha county line to just west of Hiawatha. According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, traffic will be restricted to one lane in the work zone and will be directed by a pilot car, flaggers, signs and cones. Drivers should plan for delays of up to 15 minutes.
BROWN COUNTY, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence City Commission denies zoning request from Dutch Bros Coffee

After hearing from more than a dozen neighbors opposed to to a request that would have allowed a Dutch Bros Coffee location on 23rd Street, the Lawrence City Commission on Tuesday voted 3-2 against the plan. Developers requested a change to zoning to allow the Oregon-based chain to locate in...
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Shawnee County, KS
Elections
County
Shawnee County, KS
Shawnee County, KS
Government
Shawnee County, KS
Education
Local
Kansas Education
Local
Kansas Elections
KCTV 5

De Soto considering proposals for $4-billion manufacturing plant

DE SOTO, Kan. (KCTV) - The site of the former Sunflower Ammunition Plant in rural Johnson County could once again become a major manufacturing hub if the area can successfully court an unnamed company. For several months, local and state officials have hinted that a location in Kansas is a...
DE SOTO, KS
KSNT

Kansas farmers raising concern over rock quarries in Pottawatomie County

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KSNT) – A local Kansas farming community is bringing their worries to local county commissioners after a Kansas Department of Health and Environment investigation confirmed their concerns were real. “We’ve had challenges or concerns all along with the water quality issues being allowed to go downstream on...
WIBW

Christ the King 5th-grader killed in Carlson Rd. accident

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The child killed in the fatal car accident on Carlson Rd. on Wednesday night has been identified, as well as the driver. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says it has identified the child who was killed in a car accident on Carlson Rd. on Wednesday night, June 8, as Bella Conway, 11. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Caleb Conway, 40, of Topeka.
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Democrats#District 1#Gannett#Politics Local#Election Local#Washburn University#Kansas State University#Republican#Ada#Title Ix
KSNT News

Deaths, injuries on Kansas highways Wednesday

KANSAS (KSNT) – Wednesday was a deadly day for at least two on Kansas highways. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday evening that a child had died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash. A vehicle the child was driving in rolled over near Rossville after leaving the road, causing the death. […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Advocates call for change after homeless camp bulldozings

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka resident Ken Saffer says he didn’t have time to move his belongings from the homeless camp where he lived before the city moved in with bulldozers on May 10th. Saffer says he lost many important items. “I lost an oxygen settling tank, two tailgater...
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WIBW

Expired vehicle registration leads to Topeka meth arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man and woman in their late 20s were booked into jail last night after deputies pulled over a vehicle with an expired registration. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says just before 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7, deputies arrested Ashley N. Dixon, 27, of Topeka, and Jake R. Ludlum, 28, of Wakarusa, for possession meth after a traffic stop near N Kansas and NE Burgess Ave.
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Lawrence man hurt after Kansas Turnpike crash in Osage County

A Lawrence man was hurt in a crash on the Kansas Turnpike some 30 miles northeast of Emporia on Monday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 59-year-old Terrence Clark was southbound in Osage County and was passing another vehicle when the front left tire on his car failed. Clark’s car hit the center barrier wall and then hit the trailer of a semi driven by 50-year-old Gary Mims of Kansas City, Missouri, shortly after 2:30 pm.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Drug search warrant served at SE Topeka home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Dept. says details are forthcoming about an east Topeka drug raid late Thursday morning. Members of the Topeka Police Dept. and Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office could be seen going in and out of a home at 2439 SE Illinois as our crews were there early Thursday afternoon.
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

WEATHER: Cottonwood falling but in flood at Emporia; Neosho cresting near Neosho Rapids

Flooding is still an issue along the Cottonwood River at Emporia and the Neosho River at Neosho Rapids. The flood warning for the Cottonwood at Emporia currently runs until Thursday morning. The river was at 22.35 feet Wednesday, above the flood stage of 20 feet but below crest of 23.89 feet and down over a foot since midnight. Minor flooding may well continue until late Wednesday afternoon.
EMPORIA, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Rally calls for Kansas voters to Vote No on Aug. 2

Hundreds of community members and representatives of local organizations rallied at South Park on Saturday, urging Kansans to oppose a constitutional amendment that would remove legal protections of abortion in Kansas. The crowd unified its energy, chanting sentiments such as “Bans off our bodies” and “My body, my choice.”...
LAWRENCE, KS
Great Bend Post

Military exercise at Wilson Lake during June

The Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers wants park goers and the public to know that a military exercise will be partly taking place at Wilson Lake from June 4 through June 28, 2022. The Kansas Air National Guard’s 184th Wing will conduct a military training exercise and...
KANSAS CITY, KS
The Topeka Capital-Journal

The Topeka Capital-Journal

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
390K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Topeka, KS from The Topeka Capital-Journal.

 http://cjonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy