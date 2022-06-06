ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

NY governor signs law raising age to own semiautomatic rifle

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vSJIa_0g27SqEA00

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New Yorkers under age 21 will be prohibited from buying semiautomatic rifles under a new law signed Monday by Gov. Kathy Hochul, making the state one of the first to enact a major gun control initiative following a wave of deadly mass shootings.

Hochul, a Democrat, signed 10 gun-related bills, including one that will require microstamping in new firearms, which could help law enforcement solve gun-related crimes.

Another revised the state’s “red flag” law, which allows courts to temporarily take away guns from people who might be a threat to themselves or others.

“In New York, we are taking bold, strong action. We’re tightening red flag laws to keep guns away from dangerous people,” Hochul said at a press conference in the Bronx.

Among the bills signed was also one that will restrict sales on body vests and armor to civilians.

New York’s Legislature passed the bills last week, pushing the changes through after a pair of mass shootings involving 18-year-old gunmen using semiautomatic rifles. Ten Black people died in a racist attack on a Buffalo supermarket May 14. A Texas school shooting took the lives of 19 children and two teachers 10 days later.

The governor said New York will continue to invest in prevention of gun-related crimes by partnering with local communities and continuing to strengthen laws by putting pressure on Congress.

“Today is the start, and it’s not the end,” said Hochul. “Thoughts and prayers won’t fix this, but taking strong action will. We will do that in the name of the lives that have been lost, for the parents who will no longer see their children stepping off the school bus.”

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia GOP lawmaker who was ensnared in controversy resigns

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia state lawmaker who was ensnared in controversy a year ago has resigned to take a job in Florida.Del. Joe Jeffries, a Republican whose district includes a group of counties near Charleston, submitted his formal letter of resignation to House Speaker Roger Hanshaw on June 1, according to a House spokesperson.In the letter, Jeffries said he's leaving his position because he wasn't able to find a job in West Virginia that would accommodate his work schedule as a lawmaker. He said it was "one of the hardest decisions I had to make.""Best wishes and...
CHARLESTON, WV
WTVQ

Area activists, business owners react to New York’s sweeping gun reform measures

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) – Buffalo, Uvalde, Tulsa, and more. As gun violence across the country doesn’t seem to be slowing down, some states are enacting tighter gun laws. The most recent state to do so is New York, raising the age Monday for the purchase of assault rifles from 18 to 21 as part of a sweeping 10-bill public safety package, according to ABC News.
KENTUCKY STATE
marijuanamoment.net

West Virginia Activists Are Collecting Signatures To Put Marijuana Decriminalization Measures On Local Ballots

West Virginia activists are pursuing a pair of local marijuana decriminalization initiatives for the November ballot, including in the state capital of Charleston. While the progressive organization West Virginia Can’t Wait typically works on electoral politics by supporting candidates who embrace policies that align with its mission, the group’s field director Sarah Hutson told Marijuana Moment in a phone interview that the group “became aware of, in the past year or so, this option to run municipal ballot measures within the state of West Virginia.”
FAIRMONT, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New York State
Lootpress

WV House of Delegates to assemble for school safety session

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Legislature announced Thursday that the WV House of Delegates will assemble for a session pertaining to school safety. This meeting was announced along with a reminder of the upcoming June Interim Committee meetings – announcement coverage of which can be found here.
EDUCATION
WVNS

Virginia Senator speaks on proposed gun control legislation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS)– Democrats in Virginia hope to bring the state’s gun control laws to the rest of the nation. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) told the media today he’s hoping Congress will consider his proposed plan for gun control. The proposed legislation is known as “The Virginia Plan” because it’s based on gun laws that […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Mountain State Spotlight

Many West Virginians could be getting internet for less, or for free. If they’re not, it may be because no one’s told them.

Thousands of West Virginians have signed up for a new federal program recently announced by the Biden administration to provide low cost internet. Many more state residents are eligible for the program, but they might not have heard about it. Many West Virginians could be getting internet for less, or for free. If they’re not, it may be because no one’s told them. appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Governor#Gun Control#Legislature#Guns#Black People#Politics State#Politics Governor#Ap#New Yorkers#Democrat#Congress
Lootpress

Some West Virginians to get 465 dollar payments

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Some recipients of West Virginia’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families will receive a special payment of $465, the state said. The funds will go to recipients who were active in the WV Works program in May and are eligible to continue with the program in June, the Department of Health and Human Resources said. The temporary assistance program’s Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund is providing the payments.
POLITICS
ocj.com

Eminent domain reform bill introduced to protect Ohio landowners

Ohio lags behind most states in protections for landowners. In fact, when Ohio landowners are faced with losing property rights through eminent domain, the present law makes it difficult for them to defend their own interests and they often find themselves at a disadvantage. House Bill 698, introduced by State...
OHIO STATE
Lootpress

West Virginia set to receive first round of broadband money

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — More than half a billion dollars in federal funding will be sent to four U.S. states to expand broadband access as part of a sweeping national effort to bring affordable service to rural and low-income Americans, the U.S. Treasury Department announced Tuesday. Louisiana, New Hampshire,...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WOWK 13 News

Dems call to suspend West Virginia gasoline tax

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There is more talk of a gas tax holiday in West Virginia. The governor is now being asked to call a special session of the legislature to consider it. Many lawmakers will be in Charleston for the monthly interim committee meetings Sunday through Tuesday, so the timing may work out. As […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Kanawha jail bill soars

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Essential services may be jeopardized if regional jail prices continue to soar. That’s the message today from Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango after learning that Kanawha’s jail bill increased by more than $50,000 for May of this year compared to 2021. Commissioners said...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

West Virginia Governor’s School returns in person this summer

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE), in partnership with Governor Jim Justice, is pleased to announce the return of the Governor’s Schools of West Virginia to full in-person sessions for summer 2022. The four academies were postponed in 2020 and held virtually in...
EDUCATION
WTRF- 7News

Families in West Virginia needing assistance will get extra payments

Some recipients of West Virginia’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families will receive a special payment of $465 as part of the COVID-19 response. The Department of Health and Human Resources says the funds will go to recipients who were active in the WV Works program in May and are eligible to continue with the program […]
POLITICS
Lootpress

Gov. Justice announces West Virginia waterfall trail

(LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Justice announced that the West Virginia Department of Tourism has launched the nation’s first statewide waterfall trail. “We are blessed to be able to enjoy beauty beyond all comparison in West Virginia, and our waterfalls are no different,” Gov. Justice said. “I encourage all West Virginians to get involved with this fun initiative and I thank our Tourism department for the great work they’re doing to help people rediscover their love for the magnificent outdoors in our great state.”
LIFESTYLE
Metro News

Korean drug maker pledges to build plant in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – South Korean drug manufacturer UNDBIO has signed a Memorandum of Understanding pledging to manufacture insulin in West Virginia. The letter indicates there are plans to locate the facility at the West Virginia University Research Park in Morgantown. Mitch Carmichael, the Secretary of State for Economic Development...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy