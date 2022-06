STANTON, Neb. -- Six people were arrested on drug charges after a search warrant was executed at a home in northeast Nebraska. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office searched a home on Hickory Street in Stanton on Tuesday. Five people were initially arrested on drug charges after authorities reportedly located methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. A sixth person was arrested after he was located and a search warrant was executed on his vehicle.

