Sonora, CA – With one key race still to be decided, Tuolumne County election officials are hoping to have a new count by tomorrow afternoon. Tuolumne County Clerk and Auditor-Controller Debi Bautista updated that out of the estimated 3,000 to 4,000 ballots left to count, the staff processed about 1500 ballots today. She added, “Clean up and organizing all the ballots from last night took up most of the morning. I’m hoping to have almost all of our ballots processed by three tomorrow [Thursday, June 9].”

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO