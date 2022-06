Jayson Tatum has come a long way since being drafted by the Boston Celtics in 2017. Not just as a professional basketball player, but also as a father. If you've tuned in to a Celtics game or press conference over the last few years, chances are you've seen Tatum's son, Deuce, by his side. Deuce Tatum has been a fixture at C's games and his adorable antics have made him a celebrity of sorts in Boston.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO