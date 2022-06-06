Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter hosting kitten season special

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter is hosting a cat adoption event at both their Santa Cruz and Watsonville locations through June 30.

Since the shelter is an open admission organization that takes all animals in need, space for the animals can become crowded.

The shelter has many cats and kittens looking for a place to call home and has lowered adoption fees to $22.

The fee includes the spay/neuter of the cat, microchip, vaccinations, and routine flea/worm treatment.

Adoptions are on a first-come, first-serve basis and all cats can be viewed on their website.

Proof of home ownership or landlord approval is needed to adopt any animal. This information is required at the time of adoption.

You can find more information on the adoption event on their website scanimalshelter.org .

The Santa Cruz Location is on 1001 Rodriguez Street, and the Watsonville location is on 580 Airport Boulevard.

