Santa Cruz County, CA

Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter hosting kitten season special

By Emily Benito
 3 days ago
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter is hosting a cat adoption event at both their Santa Cruz and Watsonville locations through June 30.

Since the shelter is an open admission organization that takes all animals in need, space for the animals can become crowded.

The shelter has many cats and kittens looking for a place to call home and has lowered adoption fees to $22.

The fee includes the spay/neuter of the cat, microchip, vaccinations, and routine flea/worm treatment.

Adoptions are on a first-come, first-serve basis and all cats can be viewed on their website.

Proof of home ownership or landlord approval is needed to adopt any animal. This information is required at the time of adoption.

You can find more information on the adoption event on their website scanimalshelter.org .

The Santa Cruz Location is on 1001 Rodriguez Street, and the Watsonville location is on 580 Airport Boulevard.

San José Spotlight

San Jose ends food program supporting homeless people

San Jose is winding down a hot meals program that started during the COVID-19 pandemic, and homeless advocates worry people will go hungry. The hot meals program, funded by the federal CARES Act, has helped feed homeless residents at encampments and motels throughout the pandemic that upended the lives of many in Silicon Valley. Nonprofits, food banks and churches in the region saw the need for food skyrocket during 2020. Some say the demand continues to rise.
SAN JOSE, CA
ediblemontereybay.com

Gilman Brewing to Open Taproom in Santa Cruz

June 6, 2022 – Berkeley’s Gilman Brewing Company—renowned for handcrafted Belgian and French-style farmhouse beers and an ever-changing variety of seasonal and annual brews ranging from imperial stouts, hazy IPAs, sours, lagers, saisons, and CBD kombucha—is opening its fourth location in Santa Cruz in the former Tony and Alba’s Restaurant space on Soquel Avenue next to Wholefoods Market.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
pawboost.com

Lost Dog in San Jose, CA 95116

"Please help me find Cinnamon. Any information is greatly appreciated" — White and brown dog. Friendly towards people. Scared of other dogs. Was wearing a brown collar. St Anthony help bring Cinnamon home & keep him safe. Amen 🙏💕. Mel R. 15 hours ago. Keep an eye on...
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Woman rescued in Monterey while clinging to boat

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Monterey Fire, the Coast Guard, Monterey Harbor Master and Monterey Police Department rescued a woman east of Wharf two on Wednesday night. Police said they could hear a woman yelling for help who was clinging to a sailboat. They believe she swam from the beach out to the boats. Rescue boats were The post Woman rescued in Monterey while clinging to boat appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY, CA
KSBW.com

Fire burning near Laguna Seca contained, burned 10 acres

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Update - 2:15 p.m.:. According to Monterey County Regional Fire, the fire burning near Laguna Seca has been contained. Fire officials said the fire burned 10 acres. Crews will remain in the area. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
