GONZALES — The first of two weeks of Powderpuff contests between the classes from Gonzales High School took place last week at the City of Gonzales softball field. “Each class needed at least seven players to participate,” said Gonzales High Athletic Director Margie Daniels. “The juniors beat the seniors in overtime, and the underclassmen played after and it was definitely a game that did not disappoint. It was exciting to see the girls get competitive. The freshman beat the sophomores and will face off with the juniors next week. We had a great turnout and Mr. Cuevas made hot dogs for everyone.”

GONZALES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO