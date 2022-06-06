ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The State

FDA report into SC’s Nephron raised concerns ahead of drug recall

By Bristow Marchant
The State
The State
 3 days ago

Records from an inspection of Nephron Pharmaceuticals’ Lexington County compounding facility raise issues similar to those that led to the recall of millions of Nephron-produced drugs last month.

A report by inspectors from the Food and Drug Administration raised concerns about Nephron’s process for ensuring the sterility of its products — and thus make sure its drugs are safe for customers to consume. The report also raises questions about the company’s internal process for monitoring and investigating issues that arise at the facility, located south of Cayce.

Nephron, a major employer in the Columbia area, has voluntarily recalled millions of pharmaceutical products , saying it couldn’t ensure the products were sterile.

The FDA report found “deficient... monitoring (of) environmental conditions” and no “adequate validation of the aseptic process” to determine if there had been microbial contamination of sterile products.

The FDA report follows an inspection at the Lexington County site between March 28 and April 20, according to the report.

Nephron is in the process of updating its procedures, the company told The State. Those changes could led to changes or pauses in Nephron’s production schedules.

“As always, after an inspection by the agency, Nephron is proactively cooperating with the FDA to address any feedback the company received, or issues that arose, and this time is no different,” Nephron CEO Lou Kennedy said in a statement.

Federal inspectors criticized the number of “excursions” by outside organisms found in Nephron’s processing facilities, where high levels of cleanliness are necessary. The agency noted more than 1,600 such incidents were recorded in 2021 and the first quarter of 2022.

“Your firm has not conducted investigations into the majority of environmental monitoring and personnel monitoring excursions (recovery of organisms)“ the report reads. “Your firm stated that approximately 240 excursions were related to monitoring of personnel who performed filling/capping and sanitizer functions, which are critical roles during the aseptic filling of sterile drug products, were not investigated.”

Of 51 recorded excursions in one sterile environment, the FDA says no investigation was done into 48 of them.

In one instance, samples from personnel and surfaces in an area where pharmaceutical products were filled showed the presence of penicillium guizhouanum. Penicillium is a culprit behind many household molds. “No investigation was performed for the media fill excursion and the disposition was ‘pass,’” the report notes.

Many of the items recalled by Nephron in May were pre-filled syringes of various drugs.

The report also said many such incidents in microbiology labs “are not thoroughly investigated before invalidating results and concluding no microbial contamination,” and that existing procedures did not adequately validate a sterile environment.

“The personnel looking at the media filled syringes were inconsistent with their process of reading them,” the report says. “We observed one inspector to initially stand during the reading holding the vial about the light source and then later sit. We also observed both primary inspectors to sometimes shake or invert quickly the syringe before initially looking at the syringe which may make it difficult to detect slight or low levels of contamination.”

Nephron employs 4,000 full- and part-time employees at a 715,000-square-foot campus in a Lexington County industrial park south of Cayce, which opened in 2015.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Alex Murdaugh petitions for stay in case brought by insurance company

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Alex Murdaugh on Wednesday petitioned the United States District Court for the District of South Carolina for a stay in a case brought by the company that formerly provided Murdaugh’s insurance coverage. The once-prominent Hampton County attorney argued that should be be compelled to provide information in that case, he could […]
News19 WLTX

Housing crisis in Columbia highlights internet scam

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As many search for affordable rentals in what officials have called a 'housing crisis,' those renters will need to keep an eye out for scammers. According to the Better Business Bureau, the types of scams can be commonly found on Facebook, in community groups, or on Craig's List.
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fda#Drugs#Pharmaceuticals#Drug Recall#Nephron Pharmaceuticals#Columbia#State
counton2.com

Hurricane lane reversal exercise happening Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Several state agencies on Thursday will conduct a full-scale hurricane lane reversal exercise to test evacuation plans for coastal areas. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS), South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD), and other state and local agencies will participate in the exercise, which will last from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
The Post and Courier

FedEx considering package distribution center in Lexington County

LEXINGTON — FedEx is weighing plans for a $14 million, 151-employee distribution center in Lexington County. Neither the location of the package distribution center nor the timeline for its opening have been made public. “FedEx Ground is engaged in discussions for the potential leasing of a package distribution center...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Former Orangeburg school employee sentenced for defrauding district

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A former Orangeburg School District employee was sentenced to nearly three years in prison for defrauding the district of more than $550,000. Officials said evidence shown in court revealed David Cortez Marshall, a former media communications specialist for the district, created a scheme to defraud the district while purchasing cameras for remote learning.
Columbia Star

Homeless on the streets in Columbia: Who is to blame?

People often cite the phrase attributed to Albert Einstein that “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.”. For at least a decade now, Columbia’s disruptive and ongoing homeless issue and the many problems it creates has seen the same resources put into place, the same lack of urgency expressed by local governments and law enforcement, and the same rhetoric with unfortunately the same predictable result—a complete failure in our Homeless Strategy.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

SCDOR: Richland County man charged with six counts of tax evasion

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Revenue says a businessman in Richland County is charged with six counts of tax evasion. Investigators say 53-year-old Ronnie L. Dozier, of Hopkins, operated Intimate Elements, LLC. in the county from 2016 to 2021. Authorities say Dozier’s firm made more than $3.7 million in gross sales and he collected ssales tax but he did not remit any of the tax to the Department of Revenue.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Richland County man charged with tax evasion, $3.7 million in sales not reported

South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents arrested a Richland County business owner on Wednesday and charged him with six counts of tax evasion. Ronnie L. Dozier, 53, of Hopkins, operated Intimate Elements, LLC in Richland County from 2016 through 2021. His firm made more than $3.7 million in gross sales and failed to remit any of the tax to the SCDOR.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

SCDHEC orders Upstate woman to turn over pet raccoon

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A Spartanburg woman is trying to keep her pet raccoon from being euthanized. She says SCDHEC is demanding she hand over her pet raccoon 'Bandit' after an incident last month where it reportedly nipped a child close to the family. Christy Mills says she's had Bandit...
SPARTANBURG, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
2K+
Followers
436
Post
751K+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy