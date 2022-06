HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This is a crime of convenience and timing. This crime happens right at the front door of the Home Depot in Madison. A woman pulls up in a black Toyota 4 Runner, right next to this blue truck with a loaded bed. A man hops out of the passenger side, checks if the coast is clear and takes a lap around the truck before making his move.

MADISON, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO