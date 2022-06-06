ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Missing 4-year-old found safe in Montana after two days on his own outdoors

By David K. Li, Austin Mullen, Steve Strouss
AOL Corp
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRescuers found a "hungry, thirsty" and cold little boy Sunday after he had gone missing two days earlier near his home in Montana, authorities said. Ryker Webb, 4, though, was in otherwise good shape after his harrowing adventure...

www.aol.com

Chronicle

Boy Fishing Off North Idaho Pier Hooks Clothing of Dead Man

The Bonner County Sheriff's Office Dive Team recovered the body of a 40-year-old Bonner County man Tuesday from Lake Pend Oreille after a boy hooked the man's clothing while fishing. Sandpoint police responded around 11:35 a.m. to the Statue of Liberty pier at City Beach where the boy was fishing,...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
People

4-Year-Old Boy Found 'Alive and in Good Health' After Surviving Montana Wilderness Alone for 2 Days

A 4-year-old boy has been found "alive and in good health" after going missing for two days near home in Montana, according to authorities. Ryker Webb "was in good spirits and apparently healthy" when he was found Sunday on Pine Ridge Road off South Fork Bull River Road in Sanders County, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a news release that day.
SANDERS COUNTY, MT
Idaho State Journal

Man dies when ATV rolls down steep embankment in Southeast Idaho

On Wednesday at about 10:30 a.m., the Caribou County Sheriff received notification from the Lincoln County, Wyoming, Sheriff of an ATV accident that had occurred approximately 9.5 miles southeast on Afton, Wyoming, in Idaho. Lincoln County Search and Rescue was activated and responded to assist Caribou County. It was determined that the ATV operator had died at the scene prior to EMS arrival. The ATV had rolled down a sharp embankment while the operator was mending fences. The operator had been working by himself at the time of the accident. The operator was Lance Bateman, age 63, from Etna, Wyoming. The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office extends it condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Bateman during this difficult time.
CARIBOU COUNTY, ID
AOL Corp

Aggressive moose attacks and injures 2 people in Colorado, winds up dead

A riled-up moose charged and injured two people and their dog Wednesday morning west of Denver, police said. The female moose, known as a cow moose, seriously injured a 31-year-old man, the Boulder County sheriff’s office said. A woman who was with the man suffered minor injuries, and their dog was also hurt in the attack near Nederland, about 30 miles northwest of Denver..
DENVER, CO
Newstalk KGVO

Man Arrested for His 5th DUI in Missoula

On June 5, 2022, a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputy observed a black Ford Escape driving on the Reserve Street off ramp and approaching the intersection of West Broadway at a high rate of speed. There was a sedan already stopped at the red light and the Ford Escape stopped unusually fast and abruptly. Due to the rain and wet road conditions, the deputy gave the driver of the Ford Escape the benefit of the doubt on the unusual stop.
MISSOULA, MT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRDO News Channel 13

‘Something’s wrong,’ Family of missing Arkansas couple on Colorado camping trip share concerns

ALAMOSA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The family of Robert and Mary Jane Bowman is extremely concerned after the two stopped communicating with others while on a camping trip in Colorado. The family says the couple, both in their 70's, loves to find secluded spots to camp. From Arkansas, the pair will often make the trip The post ‘Something’s wrong,’ Family of missing Arkansas couple on Colorado camping trip share concerns appeared first on KRDO.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
Newstalk KGVO

Woman on Probation Charged With Intent to Sell Meth in Missoula

On June 5, 2022, at around 11:44 p.m., a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Corporal observed a Subaru pulling out of the Old Hellgate Trading Post gas pumps without any headlights on. The corporal activated his emergency lights and the vehicle pulled over. He made contact with the driver, 26-year-old Zoe Tate, and informed her why he had stopped her.
Big Country News

North Idaho man Killed in Saturday Head-On Collision

COEUR D'ALENE - Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred just before 2:33 pm on Saturday, June 4th, in Bonner County. The crash occurred on State Highway 57 near mile post 21, just south of Priest Lake. A 41-year-old male, from Priest River, Idaho, was driving a gray 1998 Mazda pickup, northbound on State Highway 57, when he went left of center and entered the southbound lane.
wa.gov

WSP Seeks Witnesses to Fatal Collision

Clark County, WA – On Thursday morning June 2, 2022, at approximately 12:32 AM, Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a collision northbound Interstate 205 (I-205) south of the 134th Street exit in Salmon Creek. The collision was caused when a vehicle departed the roadway onto the right shoulder, striking a pedestrian out of the vehicle attempting to change a flat tire. The pedestrian, a 42 year old man from Idaho Falls, ID, attempting to replace the tire of his white 1998 Pontiac Bonneville. The man was transported to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center with serious injuries. He later died from injuries as a result of the collision.

