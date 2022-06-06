Missing 4-year-old found safe in Montana after two days on his own outdoors
By David K. Li, Austin Mullen, Steve Strouss
Rescuers found a "hungry, thirsty" and cold little boy Sunday after he had gone missing two days earlier near his home in Montana, authorities said. Ryker Webb, 4, though, was in otherwise good shape after his harrowing adventure...
