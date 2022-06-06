ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MD

Salisbury, MD-DE Residents Are Among the Most Likely to Own Their Home

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zlcjk_0g27MWPe00 The American housing market took off during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. The homeownership rate - or the share of housing units occupied by their owner - jumped by 2.6 percentage points from the first quarter to the second quarter of 2020, by far the largest increase ever recorded. By the end of 2020, there were 2.1 million more homeowners in the United States than there were a year earlier.

The surge in home sales was fueled by several factors, including historically low mortgage rates, and, as some experts speculate, the pandemic, which led many Americans to re-evaluate where and how they live. Here is a look at the mortgage rate in America every year since 1972.

Nationwide, the homeownership rate stands at 64.4%, according to the latest American Community Survey data from the U.S. Census Bureau. This rate varies substantially across the country, however, and in some major metropolitan areas, the homeownership rate is well above the national average.

In the Salisbury metro area, which covers parts of Maryland and Delaware, the homeownership rate stands at 74.3%, well above the national average.

Homeownership can be expensive, but in areas with lower-than-average home values, homeownership may be more affordable for larger shares of the population. In the Salisbury metro area, where the typical home is worth $243,900, more than the national median of $229,800, the homeownership rate is high despite relatively high home prices.

All data used in this story are five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2020 American Community Survey.

Rank Metro area Homeownership rate (%) Median home value ($) Median household income ($)
1 The Villages, FL 88.6 267,100 59,618
2 Homosassa Springs, FL 83.5 144,100 45,689
3 Punta Gorda, FL 81.6 209,500 52,724
4 Monroe, MI 80.6 167,400 65,453
5 Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL 80.0 220,700 57,945
6 Barnstable Town, MA 79.6 414,000 76,863
7 Ocean City, NJ 78.0 306,200 72,385
8 Gettysburg, PA 77.8 212,300 68,411
9 Midland, MI 77.3 145,900 64,078
10 East Stroudsburg, PA 77.1 173,800 68,734
11 Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL 77.0 211,600 61,756
12 Sebring-Avon Park, FL 77.0 120,500 43,708
13 Ogden-Clearfield, UT 76.6 284,500 78,680
14 Port St. Lucie, FL 76.6 227,800 58,039
15 Muskegon, MI 76.2 126,400 53,478
16 Bay City, MI 76.1 106,400 48,290
17 Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC 76.0 195,700 53,832
18 Beckley, WV 75.7 104,100 43,444
19 Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL 75.6 220,000 59,359
20 Cedar Rapids, IA 75.3 159,800 66,620
21 North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL 75.1 261,100 62,438
22 Rochester, MN 75.0 218,500 76,787
23 Ocala, FL 74.8 151,700 46,587
24 York-Hanover, PA 74.8 183,300 68,940
25 Johnstown, PA 74.7 94,900 47,644
26 Hilton Head Island-Bluffton, SC 74.6 295,000 67,723
27 Greeley, CO 74.5 326,100 74,332
28 Wheeling, WV-OH 74.5 115,200 49,928
29 Naples-Marco Island, FL 74.4 366,600 70,217
30 Jackson, MI 74.3 138,900 54,511
31 Salisbury, MD-DE 74.3 243,900 62,799
32 Houma-Thibodaux, LA 73.9 157,000 53,267
33 Decatur, AL 73.5 137,600 51,842
34 Kingsport-Bristol, TN-VA 73.5 140,800 46,685
35 Appleton, WI 73.4 180,300 70,261
36 Dubuque, IA 73.4 175,300 64,493
37 Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC 73.4 139,100 49,706
38 Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI 73.4 186,500 66,297
39 Michigan City-La Porte, IN 73.3 139,900 57,010
40 Gadsden, AL 73.0 124,400 44,934
41 Parkersburg-Vienna, WV 72.8 123,800 48,369
42 Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL 72.7 235,300 59,608
43 Lewiston, ID-WA 72.7 207,200 55,657
44 Cheyenne, WY 72.6 239,900 69,369
45 Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ 72.6 273,300 53,329
46 Charleston, WV 72.5 110,100 46,099
47 Duluth, MN-WI 72.3 162,700 58,729
48 Wausau-Weston, WI 72.3 158,200 62,237
49 Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL 72.1 203,000 53,339
50 Portland-South Portland, ME 72.1 273,100 72,552

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 710,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 84.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 990,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

118K+
Followers
80K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy