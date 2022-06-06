ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, NC

$1 million grant to benefit Jacksonville Business Park

By City of Jacksonville
 3 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Jacksonville-Onslow Economic Development (JOED) received word on June 2 of a $1 million grant earmarked for the Jacksonville Business Park site. JOED was awarded the SITE Program Grant by the Golden LEAF Board of Directors to further economic development opportunities in Jacksonville. The grant is designed to assist with projects like the Jacksonville Business Park that promise to bring significant economic impact to Cities in North Carolina.

The Jacksonville Business Park site is one of the City’s latest efforts to build on forward-moving growth to benefit all Jacksonville Citizens by bringing in more industry and more job opportunities. The 40 acres, situated in the area of Western Blvd and Gum Branch Road, are currently undeveloped. The $1 million in SITE Program grant funds will allow the City to start clearing, grading, and making drainage improvements at the Jacksonville Business Park, allowing the property to be shovel-ready for economic development.

Mayor Sammy Phillips said, “A primary goal of the Jacksonville City Council is to build a strong economic future for our community. The City’s partnership with JOED and Golden Leaf to develop the Business Park advances that goal by creating opportunities for new jobs and increased commerce.”

Ronald Massey, Interim City Manager added that “The site between Western Boulevard and Gum Branch Road is a good location for potential development and residential and business growth is happening now in that area. The City feels the Business Park has significant development potential once infrastructure improvements are complete.”

Golden LEAF is just one of several economic development grant opportunities that the City is pursuing with JOED for the Business Park. In total, the City hopes to secure approximately $1.5 million in grant funds to design and construct infrastructure improvements that will make the Business Park appealing for private development. To date, $1.292 million has been awarded for the project. Construction activities are anticipated to begin at the Business Park in late 2022.

WNCT

Kinston mayor’s youth curfew proposal tabled

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston City Council on Tuesday tabled Mayor Don Hardy’s proposal regarding a potential curfew for youth under the age of 18. Last week Hardy suggested reimplementing a curfew ordinance that was originally established in 2006. It was one of main topics during Tuesday’s city council meeting. After discussion between community […]
KINSTON, NC
