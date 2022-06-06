Windshield shatters as Toyota hits, kills 300-pound bear on California freeway, cops say

05.07.2022 | 1:38 AM | EAST LOS ANGELES – Authorities responded to reports of a TC with persons trapped on the I-710. First responders arrived on scene and located a vehicle that flew off the freeway, and up the right side embankment. It is unclear if there were one or two people in the vehicle, but at least one person was trapped. It took firefighters approximately 15 minutes to extricate the patient from the mangled car. Per CHP on scene, at least one was transported with major injuries. The cause of the crash is unknown. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

EAST LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO