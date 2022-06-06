York-Hanover, PA Residents Are Among the Most Likely to Own Their Home

The American housing market took off during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. The homeownership rate - or the share of housing units occupied by their owner - jumped by 2.6 percentage points from the first quarter to the second quarter of 2020, by far the largest increase ever recorded. By the end of 2020, there were 2.1 million more homeowners in the United States than there were a year earlier.

The surge in home sales was fueled by several factors, including historically low mortgage rates, and, as some experts speculate, the pandemic, which led many Americans to re-evaluate where and how they live. Here is a look at the mortgage rate in America every year since 1972.

Nationwide, the homeownership rate stands at 64.4%, according to the latest American Community Survey data from the U.S. Census Bureau. This rate varies substantially across the country, however, and in some major metropolitan areas, the homeownership rate is well above the national average.

In the York-Hanover metro area, located in Pennsylvania, the homeownership rate stands at 74.8%, well above the national average.

Homeownership can be expensive, but in areas with lower-than-average home values, homeownership may be more affordable for larger shares of the population. In the York-Hanover metro area, the typical home is worth $183,300, less than the national median of $229,800.

All data used in this story are five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2020 American Community Survey.

Rank Metro area Homeownership rate (%) Median home value ($) Median household income ($) 1 The Villages, FL 88.6 267,100 59,618 2 Homosassa Springs, FL 83.5 144,100 45,689 3 Punta Gorda, FL 81.6 209,500 52,724 4 Monroe, MI 80.6 167,400 65,453 5 Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL 80.0 220,700 57,945 6 Barnstable Town, MA 79.6 414,000 76,863 7 Ocean City, NJ 78.0 306,200 72,385 8 Gettysburg, PA 77.8 212,300 68,411 9 Midland, MI 77.3 145,900 64,078 10 East Stroudsburg, PA 77.1 173,800 68,734 11 Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL 77.0 211,600 61,756 12 Sebring-Avon Park, FL 77.0 120,500 43,708 13 Ogden-Clearfield, UT 76.6 284,500 78,680 14 Port St. Lucie, FL 76.6 227,800 58,039 15 Muskegon, MI 76.2 126,400 53,478 16 Bay City, MI 76.1 106,400 48,290 17 Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC 76.0 195,700 53,832 18 Beckley, WV 75.7 104,100 43,444 19 Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL 75.6 220,000 59,359 20 Cedar Rapids, IA 75.3 159,800 66,620 21 North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL 75.1 261,100 62,438 22 Rochester, MN 75.0 218,500 76,787 23 Ocala, FL 74.8 151,700 46,587 24 York-Hanover, PA 74.8 183,300 68,940 25 Johnstown, PA 74.7 94,900 47,644 26 Hilton Head Island-Bluffton, SC 74.6 295,000 67,723 27 Greeley, CO 74.5 326,100 74,332 28 Wheeling, WV-OH 74.5 115,200 49,928 29 Naples-Marco Island, FL 74.4 366,600 70,217 30 Jackson, MI 74.3 138,900 54,511 31 Salisbury, MD-DE 74.3 243,900 62,799 32 Houma-Thibodaux, LA 73.9 157,000 53,267 33 Decatur, AL 73.5 137,600 51,842 34 Kingsport-Bristol, TN-VA 73.5 140,800 46,685 35 Appleton, WI 73.4 180,300 70,261 36 Dubuque, IA 73.4 175,300 64,493 37 Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC 73.4 139,100 49,706 38 Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI 73.4 186,500 66,297 39 Michigan City-La Porte, IN 73.3 139,900 57,010 40 Gadsden, AL 73.0 124,400 44,934 41 Parkersburg-Vienna, WV 72.8 123,800 48,369 42 Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL 72.7 235,300 59,608 43 Lewiston, ID-WA 72.7 207,200 55,657 44 Cheyenne, WY 72.6 239,900 69,369 45 Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ 72.6 273,300 53,329 46 Charleston, WV 72.5 110,100 46,099 47 Duluth, MN-WI 72.3 162,700 58,729 48 Wausau-Weston, WI 72.3 158,200 62,237 49 Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL 72.1 203,000 53,339 50 Portland-South Portland, ME 72.1 273,100 72,552

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .