German Railway Had Been Planning Repairs on Deadly Crash Route - Welt

A woman who is paralysed from the neck down was left stranded on a plane for more than 90 minutes after airport staff failed to arrive.Victoria Brignell, from Shepherd’s Bush, west London, was returning home on Saturday following a holiday in Malta when her plane arrived at Gatwick Airport, West Sussex.Airport staff have a responsibility to help people with disabilities on and off planes – and Gatwick Airport has offered its sincere apologies and described the delay as “unacceptable”.While Ms Brignell’s chair was ready for her outside the plane, Gatwick contractors Wilson James did not turn up to assist her.I...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 4 DAYS AGO