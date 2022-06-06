ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
German Railway Had Been Planning Repairs on Deadly Crash Route - Welt

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) - State-owned rail company Deutsche Bahn had been planning rail repairs on the track section in southern Germany where a train derailed last week, killing five and injuring 44, newspaper Die Welt reported on Monday. The...

