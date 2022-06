The works of David Cronenberg have become synonymous with grotesque transformations, often of the science-fiction variety. Pop culture properties ranging from the 2015 Fantastic Four movie to the TV show Rick & Morty have referred, either subtly or explicitly, to Cronenberg’s close attachment to this form of body mutilation. Nobody will deny that Cronenberg’s most famous works have often involved men vomiting up goop while being turned into gigantic flies or turning their stomachs into guns. However, Cronenberg’s affinity for showing how humans transform themselves is a touch more nuanced than just what’s seen in his most extreme sci-fi features. The works of this filmmaker have explored the concept of transformations in wildly varying ways, including ones deeply internal that are no less impactful and harrowing.

