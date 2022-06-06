ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnsville, NC

Jennifer Pharr Davis’s 350-Mile Appalachian High Route is a Peak Bagger’s Dream

By Anna McKinney
Cover picture for the article“Have you heard about that hiking lady you like so much walking through Burnsville?” My parents are not connected to the hiking community at all, so receiving the vague text above from my mom was strange, to say the least. Mom followed the text with a picture of their local newspaper,...

