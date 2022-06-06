Jennifer Pharr Davis’s 350-Mile Appalachian High Route is a Peak Bagger’s Dream

Long time no chat! I definitely thought I’d be updating everyone on here more frequently, but I’ve found that when I get to town, I’m WAY more focused on getting town food and running errands than I thought I’d be. But I think it’s time I reintroduce myself! After being out on the trail for a week or so, I was given the trail name Sunshine by my dear friend Biggie. I wasn’t really a morning person when I started the trail, but one day I was super amped up when everyone else was still waking up and Biggie just said, “Ok, Sunshine!” The name just felt right, and because of my overall joy on trail and my absurdly loud laugh (my tramily says they know they’re getting close to camp when they hear my laugh through the woods), I decided to claim it. So hey, everyone, nice to re-meet ya!

