My grandmother wasn’t actually my grandmother. My mother and I moved in with her in Wigton, Cumbria, when my father was off in the war. I later learned that she was my mother’s foster mother, Mrs Gilbertson, and that my mother had been illegitimate. The people I thought were aunts and uncles were mostly foster children. My mother and I never discussed it. What impact it may have had on me I don’t know.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 34 MINUTES AGO