The County of Sonoma is seeking the public’s input to help frame its response to plans by the Koi Nation of Northern California for a Tribal Environmental Impact Report concerning the proposed Koi Nation Shiloh Resort and Casino Project off Shiloh Road near Windsor. The response is to a Notice of Preparation that the Koi Nation and U.S. Department of Interior Bureau of Indian Affairs released on May 27. Comments are due to the Bureau of Indian Affairs by June 27. The County of Sonoma will incorporate public comments received by June 20 as part of its response to the Notice of Preparation.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO