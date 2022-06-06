ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clear Lake, IA

Iowa House primary preview — Hild challenges Bloomingdale for Republican nomination for Iowa House District 60

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEAR LAKE — A Clear Lake woman is challenging an incumbent for the Republican nomination for the new Iowa House District 60 seat that includes Clear Lake and the western part of Cerro Gordo County, all of Worth and Mitchell counties, and the far northwestern part of Floyd...

